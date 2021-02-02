Forsyth County Jail's COVID-19 outbreak remains stable, ties with Mecklenburg for largest COVID-19 outbreak among correctional facilities.

The Forsyth County Jail reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the latest numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases at the Forsyth County Jail remained at 285, including 234 inmates and 51 staffers, since the outbreak began in November. Those were the same numbers released on Tuesday and Friday of last week.
Forsyth County Jail and Mecklenburg County Jail are now tied for the largest outbreak of cumulative COVID-19 cases among correctional facilities in North Carolina. Mecklenburg County Jail also had 285 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 247 inmates and 38 staffers. Mecklenburg has had one COVID-19 related death, according to the state health department. Mecklenburg County jail officials have disputed the state's numbers and have said that they have not had any COVID-19 related deaths.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported 34 active cases. That means 200 inmates have recovered. As of Tuesday, the jail had 581 inmates.
The sheriff's office has said that all new inmates are required to quarantine for 14 days and they are tested for COVID-19 on their fifth day of incarceration.
Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, has previously said that detention officers have recently started wearing only N95 or KN95 masks while around inmates. Before, they had worn those kind of masks only in certain areas of the jail. Inmates are now being issued two surgical masks every day, she said. Inmates have been restricted in movement inside the jail due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state health department releases reports on outbreaks at correctional facilities every Tuesday and Friday. The numbers are cumulative and tracks all cases over the course of the outbreak.
336-727-7326