Forsyth County Jail's cumulative COVID-19 numbers remain the same. Still largest outbreak among correctional facilities in the state.

The number of total cumulative COVID-19 cases at the Forsyth County Jail remained at 285, according to the latest numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

That total includes 234 inmates and 51 staffers. Those were the same numbers that the state health department released on Tuesday.

Forsyth County Jail still has the largest outbreak of cumulative COVID-19 cases among correctional facilities in North Carolina, just ahead of Mecklenburg County Jail. Forsyth has no COVID-19 related deaths. Mecklenburg County Jail had 284 total cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 247 inmates and 37 staffers. Mecklenburg has had one COVID-19 related death. Mecklenburg County officials have disputed the state's numbers and have said that they have not had any COVID-19 related deaths.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported 45 active cases. That means 189 inmates have recovered. As of Friday, the jail had 573 inmates.

The sheriff's office has said that all new inmates are required to quarantine for 14 days and they are tested for COVID-19 on their fifth day of incarceration.