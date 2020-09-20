Forsyth County judge denies appeal of death-row inmate who claimed prosecutors used training document to exclude black jurors at trial.

A Forsyth County judge has denied the appeal of a death-row inmate who claimed that prosecutors lifted language from a training document to provide ready-made race-neutral reasons for removing black jurors from his trial.
Russell William Tucker, 53, is on death row after a jury convicted him in February 1996 of first-degree murder in the death of Maurice Travone Williams, a security guard at a Kmart store on University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Prosecutors alleged that Tucker shot Williams in the chest on Dec. 8, 1994 after Tucker walked out of the Kmart store in clothing Williams believed Tucker had stolen.
In his appeal in Forsyth Superior Court, Tucker's attorneys have argued that David Spence and Robert Lang, the prosecutors in Tucker's trial, used language from a training document to provide ready-made race-neutral reasons when defense attorneys accused them of using race to exclude black jurors. A 1986 U.S. Supreme Court decision called Batson V. Kentucky said prosecutors are not supposed to use race to get rid of potential jurors. That decision focused on what are called peremptory challenges. Prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys can use peremptory challenges to remove potential jurors without giving a reason. But if a challenge is made based on the Batson decision, a judge can give a prosecutor a chance to give a non-racial reason for removing a juror.
And in Tucker's case, Lang and Spence pulled language from a document called "Batson Justifications: Articulating Juror Negatives" to exclude black jurors, Tucker's attorneys, Elizabeth Hambourger and Mark Pickett, argued in court papers. And Tucker's attorneys cited Ibram X. Kendi, a historian, in saying that the language was based on racist stereotypes. They further argued that the non-racial reasons used to remove black jurors did not disqualify white jurors.
Those reasons included working in the health care industry, being single, not having sufficient stake in the community and appearing to be ambivalent in whether they could recommend the death penalty, Hambourger and Pickett have argued in court papers.
But Judge Stuart Albright of Forsyth Superior Court issued a decision Aug. 24, rejecting all those arguments. Albright said that at his trial, Tucker failed to make a case that prosecutors were using race to discriminate against black jurors. And more importantly, Albright said, Tucker did not challenge the jury selection process at his trial in previous appeals.
Tucker also can't maintain that the "Batson Justifications" document is newly discovered evidence, Albright ruled. Tucker's attorneys could have discovered that document through a public records request to the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys. The document, he said, was part of required training that attorneys have to take to keep their law license and that the document is supposed to contain accurate and relevant legal information. The race-neutral reasons found in the document, he said, are based on appellate cases in federal and state courts.
"There is nothing wrong or improper with knowing legally permissible and impermissible reasons to exercise peremptory challenges," he said in the decision. "In fact, being prepared for trial requires defense attorneys and prosecutors to know legally permissible and impermissible reasons to exercise peremptory challenges."
Hambourger and Pickett have said they wouldn't have found the training document if it had not been for litigation surrounding the now-repealed Racial Justice Act. That law allowed death-row inmates to challenge their death sentences if they believed racial bias played a role. Republican state legislators repealed the law in 2013, but there is still pending litigation. The N.C. Supreme Court recently vacated the death sentence of a Fayetteville man, ruling that the repeal cannot be retroactive.
Errol Duke Moses, another death-row inmate from Forsyth County, filed a claim under the Racial Justice Act. Under the law, inmates were allowed to use statistics and evidence from other cases to prove a pattern of racial discrimination. A judge ordered Forsyth County prosecutors to turn over their files in other death-penalty cases to Moses' attorneys. That included Tucker's case.
And the "Batson" document was contained in those documents. State prosecutors said Tucker could have found that document earlier. Two previous attorneys for Tucker filed sworn affidavits saying that they did not see the "Batson" document in previous discovery.
Albright ruled that other Forsyth County cases were not relevant to Tucker's case either because defendants in those cases did not raise the issue of racial discrimination in jury selection in their appeals or because appellate courts flatly rejected their arguments about such allegations.
Hambourger said Thursday that she and Pickett plan to appeal Albright's decision to the N.C. Supreme Court. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has previously declined to comment because the case was pending. Spence and Lang have also previously declined to comment.
"We are disappointed that the judge ignored such clear evidence of race discrimination, both in Mr. Tucker's individual trial and historically in the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office," she said. "The judge's decision ignores our own state supreme court's recent decision on this issue, and so we are thus hopeful that the high court will correct this injustice."
In May, the N.C. Supreme Court ruled that judges need to give more scrutiny to allegations of racial discrimination in jury selection. The ruling involved the case of Cedric Hobbs, a Cumberland County man convicted of killing two people during an armed robbery. The court ruled 6-1 that the trial judge failed to take into consideration evidence that race was a key factor in excluding black jurors.
