Forsyth County judge denies appeal of death-row inmate who claimed prosecutors used training document to exclude black jurors at trial.

And in Tucker's case, Lang and Spence pulled language from a document called "Batson Justifications: Articulating Juror Negatives" to exclude black jurors, Tucker's attorneys, Elizabeth Hambourger and Mark Pickett, argued in court papers. And Tucker's attorneys cited Ibram X. Kendi, a historian, in saying that the language was based on racist stereotypes. They further argued that the non-racial reasons used to remove black jurors did not disqualify white jurors.

Those reasons included working in the health care industry, being single, not having sufficient stake in the community and appearing to be ambivalent in whether they could recommend the death penalty, Hambourger and Pickett have argued in court papers.

But Judge Stuart Albright of Forsyth Superior Court issued a decision Aug. 24, rejecting all those arguments. Albright said that at his trial, Tucker failed to make a case that prosecutors were using race to discriminate against black jurors. And more importantly, Albright said, Tucker did not challenge the jury selection process at his trial in previous appeals.