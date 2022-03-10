Forsyth County lifts COVID-19 state of emergency

Chairman Dave Plyler of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners lifted the county's COVID-19 state of emergency on Thursday, in a move of more symbolism than substance almost two years after he first made the declaration.
The county had long since placed itself under the state's umbrella for pandemic-related emergency rules, so no impact was seen in lifting the county order.
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt started the action at the end of the commissioners' Thursday briefing session, when she noted that County Attorney Gordon Watkins had recently shared the information that both Wake and Durham counties had lifted their emergency declarations.
"I would like to see Forsyth County remove our order," Whisenhunt said. "If they are ongoing, I think they lose their credibility if you keep it in place over a long period of time."
Watkins told the board that he saw no downside in repealing the county order, and noted that Plyler could do so by his own authority.
"You mean I have that kind of power?" Plyler asked.
"You have that kind of power," Watkins responded.
"I hereby rescind it," Plyler said. The room erupted with laughter as Watkins suggested putting together a document for Plyler to sign, something that might come as soon as Friday.
But there seemed to be little doubt that the order is over: after some back and forth over whether the board ought to vote, Whisenhunt reminded Plyler that she didn't think a vote was needed because Plyler issued the original order.
"And I originally just took it back," Plyler said.
A period of lighthearted banter followed as Plyler said he would sign a document lifting the declaration:
"It'll make Gordon happy, though," Plyler said. "Happiness is very important to me."
"I'll be happy either way," Watkins responded.
The county's original declaration was a stay-at-home order that came as many governmental bodies were slamming the brakes on activities in a bid to halt the spread of the pandemic.
The county's order was matched by a state order days later, and on April 14, 2020, Plyler put the county under the state order and all future state orders.
The state's emergency declaration remains in effect, Watkins noted, adding that Gov. Roy Cooper has said there was still some benefit in it.
"I don't know of any negative effect of rescinding the state of emergency at the local level," Watkins said.
