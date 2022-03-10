Forsyth County lifts COVID-19 state of emergency

Chairman Dave Plyler of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners lifted the county's COVID-19 state of emergency on Thursday, in a move of more symbolism than substance almost two years after he first made the declaration.

The county had long since placed itself under the state's umbrella for pandemic-related emergency rules, so no impact was seen in lifting the county order.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt started the action at the end of the commissioners' Thursday briefing session, when she noted that County Attorney Gordon Watkins had recently shared the information that both Wake and Durham counties had lifted their emergency declarations.

"I would like to see Forsyth County remove our order," Whisenhunt said. "If they are ongoing, I think they lose their credibility if you keep it in place over a long period of time."

Watkins told the board that he saw no downside in repealing the county order, and noted that Plyler could do so by his own authority.

"You mean I have that kind of power?" Plyler asked.

"You have that kind of power," Watkins responded.