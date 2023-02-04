Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts received the John E. Whitehurst Award during the winter seminar meeting of the North Carolina City and County Management Association on Feb. 2.

County officials said the Whitehurst Award is among the top awards that city and county managers can receive from their peers. It honors those who served at least 10 years in the local government management profession for service in support of other local government professionals.

Watts has served as Forsyth County manager for 16 years. He was county manager for Granville County for nine years and worked for four years in Pender County, where he served as a finance officer and an assistant county manager.

The award recognizes Watts for employing high school and college interns, identifying talent, and creating the Forsyth County Management Fellows Program, which offers training to county employees with local government management aspirations.

The program has resulted in county employees advancing to leadership positions in Forsyth County and in other counties and cities.

“He is the epitome of a servant leader and tirelessly serves the residents and employees of Forsyth County,” wrote Forsyth County Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt in one of the recommendation letters submitted for the award.

The award is named for John E. Whitehurst who served for 28 years as the county manager of Bertie and Stanly Counties. He served in several capacities with the city and county management association, including as president.