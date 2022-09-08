Forsyth County may boost jail worker pay to encourage applications

Forsyth County is considering pay hikes and hiring bonuses in a bid to fill job vacancies that have steadily grown at the county jail.

More than two dozen jail employees came to a meeting and briefing session of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday to support Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough's appeal for higher jail pay.

On paper, the jail should have 196 employees, but 82 of those jobs are vacant, county officials said.

"It is tough, tough work," County Manager Dudley Watts told commissioners on Thursday. "When you are having significant staffing issues, the impact makes the job more difficult and more and more unmanageable. To make the job more manageable and safer, we have to get staffing moved up."

Kimbrough said Guilford County recently put in a $5,000 signing bonus that new jail employees can earn if they stay long enough on their new jobs. The bonus has reduced vacancies in that county's jail staff from 100 to fewer than 75, he said.

"I know that money is not a fix-all, but money is a motivator in real life," Kimbrough said.

The county manager is proposing a $5,000 signing bonus for new workers at the Forsyth County jail, with a phased payment tied to how long the employee stays on the job. After working six months, the employee would earn a $1,200 bonus. The 12-month mark earns an employee another $1,200, and one who makes it to 18 months gets $2,600, bringing the total bonus to $5,000.

The minimum starting salary for a jail detention officer is about $41,100, although workers with college, certification or other factors can start out at a higher level.

Kimbrough said detention officers have to go to "jail school" that lasts 30 days, but that he can put new employees to work right away and have them take their training later, sometime during their first year.

Commissioner Ted Kaplan said he's heard complaints about jail management from people who worked there, and wanted to know if Kimbrough had heard complaints like that and was dealing with them. Kimbrough said he was having conversations on those kinds of issues, looking at factors such as having a captain on every squad and shift rotations.

Job stress

"At the end of the day, a lot of the stress is coming from the shortage," he said. "It creates stress from management all the way down to line officers."

Kimbrough said he had gone to a job fair recently where his spot was beside the one for Guilford County.

"I saw people standing around the Guilford County booth because the officer was saying 'sign-on bonus,' " the sheriff said. "That is relevant for someone looking for a fresh start."

And it's relevant to the employees who have stayed on the job all along, Kimbrough said. County officials said it is just as important to make sure that detention workers already on the job get some kind of bonus as well.

The county is considering different options for paying current employees a bonus. One idea is to simply give them $2,500 this fall followed by a like amount next fall. Another idea is to split the bonus into three payments, but the employee would have to work any scheduled overtime to be eligible for the money.

Commissioners took no action on Thursday. Watts said that options for paying current employees along with the signing bonus for new ones will all be on the table for discussion when commissioners meet again on Sept. 22.

Kimbrough said he's not satisfied with a salary for jail workers that is "competitive."

"I don't want to be equal to Guilford," Kimbrough said. "I want to be in front of them."

It won't be cheap to match Guilford County's $5,000 signing bonus. County officials said it would take some $525,000 to put a Guilford-style bonus in place here. It would take another $1.1 million to pay retention bonuses to the employees who are already at work in the jail.

"I am very much against a sign-on bonus unless current employees get one, too," Commissioner Don Martin said.