Forsyth County moves into medium-risk category for community spread of COVID-19

Forsyth County has moved from the low- to medium-risk category for community spread of COVID-19, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Forsyth had been in the low spread category since March 10, following the peak of the omicron variant in February. The county was ranked as high as recently as Feb. 25 and then was shifted to medium on March 3.

The county had a 25.8% jump in weekly cases to 1,073 for the week that ended May 21, according to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update Wednesday.

That was on top of a 19% increase for the week that ended May 14. Weekly cases have risen by nearly threefold from 372 for the week that ended April 23.

Forsyth is joined by Alamance, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin in being placed in the medium spread category.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties — Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Watauga and Wilkes — stayed in the low spread category.

County community-spread levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The primary changes in CDC recommendations for counties going from low to medium community spread are: individuals at high risk for serious illness should consult with a healthcare provider about wearing a mask; and indoor settings should boost air-flow ventilation wherever possible.

Primary recommendations for low community spread counties are staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.

