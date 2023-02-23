There's no magic involved, but Forsyth County officials think they have a way to fill a gap in school construction funds, setting the stage for a $300 million school bond referendum in 2028, all without raising the tax rate.

The details are complicated, but the bottom line would see the county providing an additional $77 million in school construction money through 2027.

A $300 million bond referendum could then be held after that in 2028 for the benefit of schools.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt on Thursday called the plan "a win-win for everyone," and said a bond referendum in 2028 that proposed no tax increase would be a plus for the taxpayers.

Commissioners discussed the spending plan during their winter work session Thursday morning.

The problem that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools faces is that inflation is raising the cost of school construction so fast that $350 million in school bonds approved by voters in 2016 won't stretch far enough to complete all the projects.

According to county officials, the latest estimates put the schools some $80 million to $82 million short of what the system would need to carry out all the construction projects on its list.

Lee Plunkett, the county's assistant chief financial officer, told members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday that the county can combine several methods of bond financing to come up with $77.7 million for the schools.

The extra money would be paid to the system in three portions: $38.2 million in 2023, $18.5 million in 2025, and $21 million in 2027.

To come up with the additional $77.7 million, the county would generate about $55 million by issuing a greater amount of what are called two-thirds bonds. Those are bonds that don't require voter approval for the county to issue. They're called two-thirds bonds because of the formula that sets the total the county can issue.

The county has not typically issued the maximum amount of two-thirds bonds that it could sell, so by increasing the amount sold, the county gets extra money for the schools.

The remaining $22.7 million for school construction comes essentially from savings the county has realized on the bond market. The county has so far provided $275.6 million in bond funding for school construction, but the cost to the county on the bond market was only $254.7 million.

Plunkett said the difference gives the county the ability to issue additional debt to reach the $350 million level that voters approved.

County officials will be explaining the new funding plan to school officials in the coming weeks, and gathering more exact information from school officials about how much has been spent on bond-funded projects.

County Manager Dudley Watts suggested that the county may need to persuade some school officials that a holding a bond referendum in 2028 would be better than having a referendum sooner than that and getting the money sooner as well.

For county commissioners, the attractiveness of a bond referendum in 2028 would be how such a bond issue, if approved, could be done to the tune of $300 million without raising taxes.

Here's how: The money the county spends to pay off debt drops in 2029 and 2030 by amounts that would allow the county to take on the new voter-approved debt without raising taxes.

Don Martin, the chairman of the county board, said a critical piece of information the county needs is what the long-term construction needs of the schools will be.

On the one hand, enrollment has been dropping, Martin said. But on the other hand, school buildings are getting older.

The county's proposal to provide the additional $77.7 million for school construction would give the schools "breathing space" while the system determines long-term needs, Martin said.