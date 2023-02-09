Forsyth County has hired an animal services director as it prepares to take over operation of the county animal shelter on April 1 from the Forsyth Humane Society.

County officials said Kirsten Briggs will be the new animal services director, building on her experience as director of animal services in Edison, N.J., volunteering with nonprofit rescue organizations and managing a pet care facility.

Briggs will start her new job on Feb. 20, although that will still be more than a month out from the time that the county takes over management of the shelter. But as Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt explained on Thursday, the county has to get ready now by hiring employees and buying equipment and supplies for the shelter.

Briggs will be making $76,793 in her new job.

The animal shelter is on Sturmer Park Circle in northern Winston-Salem off University Parkway. In 2018, the county entered into an agreement with the Humane Society to operate the shelter, with the group receiving money from the county for that purpose.

Last October, in a bid to obtain higher payments from the county, the Humane Society served notice that it was ending its agreement with the county on Dec. 31, 2022.

When negotiations between the county and the Humane Society failed to reach an agreement, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted on Dec. 15 to amend its agreement with the Humane Society to extend that group's operation of the shelter until March 31.

In a statement released by county government, Briggs said she is "excited to move to the area and embark on a new journey as director of animal services."

Briggs said she wants to continue partnerships with local animal rescue organizations. She said creating a compassionate community for people and their companion animals is something that "takes a village."

The new director said she would collaborate with county partners on outreach, adoptions, spay and neuter programs, and other efforts.

Last fall, the Humane Society said it needed $1.85 million annually from Forsyth County to operate the shelter, instead of some $600,000 that the county had earmarked.

The county responded by offering $1.1 million, and the Humane Society dropped its ask to $1.5 million. Commissioners made a final offer of $1.2 million, but the Humane Society declined the offer. That set the stage for actions the county will be taking this month to set up its operation of the shelter.