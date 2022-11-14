Forsyth County names new EMS director. He grew up in Surry, now works in Virginia Beach.

Forsyth County has named Joey Hundley to be the new director of Forsyth County Emergency Services, succeeding Daren Ziglar, who died in August.

Hundley, who grew up in Surry County, currently serves as the deputy EMS chief of the Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services, a position he has held since 2019. Before that, he was director of operations for American Ambulance Services and director of the American Professional Educational Services health school in Connecticut for three years.

Hundley began his public safety service as a volunteer first responder in the Pilot Mountain Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1989. He served as a volunteer chief and paramedic in Virginia from 1996 to 2007 and a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician in Connecticut from 2014 to 2019.

From 1990 to 2016 Hudley was a command master chief for the U.S. Navy and was responsible for some 2,000 people training about 15,000 sailors for the US submarine fleet in support of missions worldwide.

Hundley emerged as the top candidate after Forsyth County conducted a nationwide search. As EMS director, he will oversee the county’s Emergency Medical Services, Fire Service, and 911 Communications divisions.

Hundley will begin his began his new position on Dec. 12.

“I am both honored and humbled to be selected to serve the citizens of Forsyth County as the next Emergency Services Director,” said Hundley. “I understand the shoes to fill are large, and I look forward to working with the team of dedicated public servants, both career and volunteer, to build upon the successes while also meeting the demands and challenges that lie ahead.“

Hundley has an associate degree in emergency medical services from Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, a bachelor’s degree in EMS management from Hampton University in Virginia, and a master’s in emergency and disaster management from the American Military University in Charlestown, West Virginia where he graduated with honors.