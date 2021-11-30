Forsyth County: No fires within 100 feet of homes

Forsyth County has expanded a statewide burning ban to also forbid open burning within 100 feet of a dwelling.

The statewide ban, announced Monday by the N.C. Forest Service, forbids open burning, but the forest service can't control burning within 100 feet of a house or other dwelling.

The action by Forsyth County Fire Marshall Gary Styers takes away that last 100 feet from anyone thinking about open burning.

"This burn ban has become necessary due to the current dry conditions in our area, which can lead to the increased risk of fires starting and spreading quickly," Styers said.

The statewide and Forsyth County bans both include all open burning — of leaves, branches and other plant material. Burning trash, lumber, tires, newspaper, plastic or other such materials is always illegal.

The latest ban prohibits campfires, but grills, barbecues and commercially obtainable fire pits are all OK.

Styers said the fire division of Forsyth County Emergency Services would be working with local fire departments and law enforcement officers to make sure residents are obeying the burn ban.

