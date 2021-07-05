Forsyth County nonprofits to use grant money to expand COVID-19 vaccine access

Six nonprofit community groups serving the Triad and focused on health care have been awarded grant funding from Healthier Together.
The group is a public-private partnership between the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition.
A total of $500,000 in federal COVID-19 relief grant funds have been awarded in the range of $7,000 to $50,000. The funds are designed to support "delivering equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines."
The two groups serving Forsyth County are Acción Hispana/Qué Pasa and Church World Service, which also covers Durham, Guilford and Orange counties.
Other groups serving Triad counties include: Giver of Destiny Corp. in Davidson; Iglesia La Semilla in Alamance and Guilford; Montagnard Dega Association in Guilford; and Sandhills Cooperation Association in Randolph.
The grants help pay for activities such as: conducting vaccine outreach and education efforts; helping people schedule appointments; arranging transportation; coordinating local vaccine events at trusted and accessible locations; and ensuring that people get to second-dose appointments.
DHHS said in a statement that "as the more dangerous delta variant rapidly spreads throughout North Carolina, there is even more urgency for people to get vaccinated. Early data have shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the delta variant."
Between 16% and 20% of the current COVID-19 cases in the Triad and North Carolina are the delta variant. That is projected to increase to at least 50% by the end of July.
"Through these grants, we hope to amplify the outreach efforts of organizations already doing the work in our communities," said Stacey Carless, executive director of NC Counts Coalition.
“We will deliver a place-based strategy that invests in state, regional and local partners led by and serving historically marginalized communities."
