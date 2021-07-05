Forsyth County nonprofits to use grant money to expand COVID-19 vaccine access

Six nonprofit community groups serving the Triad and focused on health care have been awarded grant funding from Healthier Together.

The group is a public-private partnership between the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition.

A total of $500,000 in federal COVID-19 relief grant funds have been awarded in the range of $7,000 to $50,000. The funds are designed to support "delivering equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines."

The two groups serving Forsyth County are Acción Hispana/Qué Pasa and Church World Service, which also covers Durham, Guilford and Orange counties.

Other groups serving Triad counties include: Giver of Destiny Corp. in Davidson; Iglesia La Semilla in Alamance and Guilford; Montagnard Dega Association in Guilford; and Sandhills Cooperation Association in Randolph.

The grants help pay for activities such as: conducting vaccine outreach and education efforts; helping people schedule appointments; arranging transportation; coordinating local vaccine events at trusted and accessible locations; and ensuring that people get to second-dose appointments.