Forsyth County now taking applications for stimulus funds

Forsyth County government is now accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and will hold its first virtual meeting on the application process on Wednesday.

Organizations can apply for ARPA funds for qualifying project through the county’s website, www.forsyth.cc. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 27. Eligible proposals will be reviewed by staff and presented to the Forsyth County commissioners in September and October for funding consideration.

County staff will also hold a series of virtual meetings to discuss the funding and application process. The first will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at https://bit.ly/ARPAmeeting.

Forsyth County is expected to receive approximately $74 million in ARPA funds, of which approximately $56 million has yet to be allocated. Based on federal guidance, the funds can be used to support public health responses, replace public sector revenue losses, address negative economic impacts, for premium pay for essential workers, and for water and sewer infrastructure and broadband infrastructure.

The county anticipates that there will be multiple application periods, and that not all federal funding will be allocated this fall.

