Forsyth County nursing homes may soon be open to indoor visitation. Facilities must have no active cases of COVID-19 and county's positive test rate must be less than 10%.

Forsyth County nursing homes can indoor visitation if two key COVID-19 case and testing criteria are met.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health director, issued Monday a secretarial order permitting indoor visitation in the state's more than 400 nursing homes if the facility has had no COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days, and are based in counties with a positive test rate of less than 10%.
Both criteria reflect guidance from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that was announced Sept. 18.
CMS said indoor visitation can be held in resident rooms, dedicated visitation spaces and outdoors.
DHHS reported Monday that Forsyth's positive test rate was 2.8% as of Saturday, the latest date available.
With the revised criteria cited in Cohen's order, all 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. would qualify for increased indoor visitation by virtue of having a positive test rate below 10%. The highest are Rockingham County at 6.6%, Yadkin County at 6% and Wilkes County at 5.9%.
“We have focused on protecting the health of nursing home residents since the start of this crisis," Cohen said in a statement.
"Our progress in testing, infection control and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities allows us to move forward with safe indoor visitation in accordance with federal guidance.”
CMS issued new guidance that allows visits beyond "compassionate care situations."
The CMS guidance recommended different criteria for counties with a rate below 5% and those with rates between 5% and 10%. Facilities are recommended, but not required, to test visitors, and social-distancing guidelines remain in effect.
"While CMS guidance has focused on protecting nursing home residents from COVID-19, we recognize that physical separation from family and other loved ones has taken a physical and emotional toll on residents," CMS said in its news release.
"Residents may feel socially isolated, leading to increased risk for depression, anxiety and other expressions of distress. Residents living with cognitive impairment or other disabilities may find visitor restrictions and other on-going changes related to COVID-19 confusing or upsetting."
"CMS understands that nursing home residents derive value from the physical, emotional and spiritual support they receive through visitation from family and friends."
Recommendations call for limitations on the number of visitors per resident during any visit, as well as limits on the overall number of visitors in the facility at any one time, based on its physical space.
Visits are recommended to last for a scheduled time. Facilities are to make accommodations for roommates of residents who cannot leave their room.
Calls for fewer restrictions
DHHS eased restrictions Sept. 4 for residents of skilled-nursing facilities to permit outdoor visits with family members and friends.
A secretarial order issued Sept. 1 by Cohen allowed for limited outdoor meetings with up to two visitors. The order is part of a partial relaxation of North Carolina's social-distancing guidelines by the Cooper administration that went into effect Sept. 4.
Skilled nursing facilities with an active outbreaks cannot participate.
"A facility should accommodate visitation to the greatest extent possible for each resident," according to the order.
"Facilities should require scheduling of visits in advance, and visits should be dependent on availability of suitable space, sufficient staffing and personal protective equipment at the facility to meet resident care needs."
Facilities can limit "the length of any visit, the days on which visits will be permitted, the hours during a day when visits will be permitted, and the number of times during a day or week visitation may occur," according to the order.
Other requirements include having a testing plan; an updated written infection control or preparedness plan for COVID-19; having designated locations conducive to visiting that allow for social distancing; and maintaining staffing levels without resorting to crisis capacity strategies.
The order allows facilities to "have discretion to alter visitation practices based on disease transmission in the facility or community, visitor non-compliance, or other factors."
As of noon Monday, at least 1,750 residents of nursing homes or residential-care centers in the state had died from COVID-19. Those deaths accounted for 50.8% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
There have been at least 15,627 cases of the virus in long-term care facilities, representing 7.5% of the statewide total.
