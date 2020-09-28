Forsyth County nursing homes may soon be open to indoor visitation. Facilities must have no active cases of COVID-19 and county's positive test rate must be less than 10%.

"Our progress in testing, infection control and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities allows us to move forward with safe indoor visitation in accordance with federal guidance.”

CMS issued new guidance that allows visits beyond "compassionate care situations."

The CMS guidance recommended different criteria for counties with a rate below 5% and those with rates between 5% and 10%. Facilities are recommended, but not required, to test visitors, and social-distancing guidelines remain in effect.

"While CMS guidance has focused on protecting nursing home residents from COVID-19, we recognize that physical separation from family and other loved ones has taken a physical and emotional toll on residents," CMS said in its news release.

"Residents may feel socially isolated, leading to increased risk for depression, anxiety and other expressions of distress. Residents living with cognitive impairment or other disabilities may find visitor restrictions and other on-going changes related to COVID-19 confusing or upsetting."

"CMS understands that nursing home residents derive value from the physical, emotional and spiritual support they receive through visitation from family and friends."