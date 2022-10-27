Forsyth County OKs $430,000 in incentives for German company. Ziehl-Abegg could employ up to 800 employees.

Forsyth County commissioners are hoping that financial incentives can help create hundreds of jobs here at a motor manufacturing concern, but have two additional industrial prospects to consider over the coming weeks.

German motor manufacturer Ziehl-Abegg Inc. stands to collect up to $430,000 in economic development incentives from Forsyth County, and is also in line for some $630,000 in incentives from the city of Winston-Salem.

The company wants a new location for its North American headquarters and manufacturing, and if it comes to Winston-Salem, could eventually provide up to 800 jobs over 10 years at a site in the Union Cross area.

The incentives package for Ziehl-Abegg won unanimous backing on Thursday from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc. told commissioners that the presence at the meeting of company representatives — "even coming in from Germany" — showed that "this is an area that they are super interested in."

County Manager Dudley Watts said after Thursday's meeting that the county is seeing greater attention from companies seeking to relocate here.

Officials said that during its briefing session on Nov. 3 and again during its Nov. 10 meeting, the county board would hear details about another company looking to bring 79 new jobs here, along with $20.3 million in capital investment.

Kyle Haney, the county's economic development director, said the company makes medical packaging, and wants economic development incentives totaling about $196,000. The jobs would have an average wage of $49,000.

Haney said more details will be forthcoming about the proposal.

Meanwhile, commissioners went behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss a third prospect for business recruitment. No details were made available, but more board discussion is expected.

The Ziehl-Abegg proposal includes moving some 200 existing jobs from the company's Greensboro plant, and the creation of an additional 303 jobs over five years, with an average wage of $60,000.

If the company picks Winston-Salem, it also plans to have its North American operations headquartered here. Ziehl-Abegg is a worldwide concern that has 4,700 employees, 108 sales offices and 16 manufacturing plants around the globe.

The company makes fans, motors and other ventilation system components used in a wide variety of applications, including food storage, aerospace, health care, data centers and others.

The company has had a plant in Greensboro for more than 10 years. It is headquartered in Kunzelsau, Germany.

On Thursday, county officials said other sites in competition for the company include one in Guilford County, another in Columbia, S.C. and a third in Chattanooga, Tenn.

If the plant comes here, it would occupy a 500,000 square foot building built for it in the Union Cross Industrial Center in southeastern Winston-Salem.

A more detailed breakdown of the 303 additional jobs was provided to commissioners on Thursday.

The company would hire 150 laborers, 17 engineers, 15 people in finance, personnel and information technology, 28 machinists, 16 logistics workers, 14 in purchasing and 63 other positions.

The county's incentives offer is based on paying Ziehl-Abegg 50% of the net new property taxes the company brings in over five years.

County officials said Thursday that their projections show that over 10 years, Ziehl-Abegg would pay $1.8 million in county taxes. Substracting the incentives from that amount, the county would net some $1.4 million in new tax revenue.

In addition to new jobs, Ziehl-Abegg would have a capital investment here of $50.5 million over five years, including $4.5 million in building improvements and $46 million in machinery and equipment.