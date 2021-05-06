Forsyth County picks NaphCare to replace Wellpath as jail health provider

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously chose NaphCare Inc. on Thursday to handle health care services at the county jail, with the company's new contract set to take effect Sept. 1.
At the same time, commissioners approved a 10-month behavioral health addition to the contract that its advocates say will have the potential to improve conditions for jail inmates by giving them mental health treatment at a time in their lives when they may be in most need.
The county board voted on the new contract with no discussion on Thursday, although the issue of jail health and which company is to provide it had been thoroughly aired in two briefing sessions by commissioners in recent weeks.
Wellpath, the current provider of jail health services, will continue to do so through the end of that company's current contract on Aug. 30.
NaphCare held the contract to handle jail health in the period from 2004 to 2009, but that wasn't the factor that led the board to pick the company to once again provide jail health services.
Instead, NaphCare and five other companies vying for the county contract were evaluated by a team that included county, sheriff's office and health officials.
When the dust settled and the final round of interviews had been held, NaphCare scored higher than the competition, which included Wellpath and four other health care companies.
Wellpath had come under fire from some in the county because five inmates died in jail-related incidents during the company's tenure. A Wellpath employee was among five people, including four deputies, who face charges in connection with John Neville's death in late 2019.
That death sparked public protests during 2020 that included calls for Wellpath to be dropped as the county's jail health provider.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said that he worked constantly with Wellpath to improve services and hopes to do the same with NaphCare.
"I hope that the Board of County Commissioners adequately prepared NaphCare for the challenges and realities of providing health care within the Detention Center," Kimbrough said. "At the end of the day, we accept what is given to us. We look forward to building a relationship with NaphCare that will benefit the residents of the detention center and Forsyth County.”
A speaker for the Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law enforcement spending, told commissioners during the public comment period that it has no faith in NaphCare's ability to do any better than Wellpath, and called on the county to shift spending from law enforcement to mental health needs.
The new NaphCare contract has an untypical length of two years and 10 months, made that way so that when the contract ends it will be in sync with the county fiscal year, which starts each July 1.
The county will pay NaphCare $14.9 million for health care services during the contract period, along with $2.4 million to administer third-party offsite claims. The county will also pick up some other variable costs that could add about $2.2 million to the county's price for the care.
The additional mental health treatment piece of the contract will cost the county about $320,000 for 10 months, with an extension possible if the county is happy with the service. The full cost of the behavioral health treatment would be about $1.2 million for the entire two years and 10 months of the main contract.
