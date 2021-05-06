Forsyth County picks NaphCare to replace Wellpath as jail health provider

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wellpath had come under fire from some in the county because five inmates died in jail-related incidents during the company's tenure. A Wellpath employee was among five people, including four deputies, who face charges in connection with John Neville's death in late 2019.

That death sparked public protests during 2020 that included calls for Wellpath to be dropped as the county's jail health provider.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said that he worked constantly with Wellpath to improve services and hopes to do the same with NaphCare.

"I hope that the Board of County Commissioners adequately prepared NaphCare for the challenges and realities of providing health care within the Detention Center," Kimbrough said. "At the end of the day, we accept what is given to us. We look forward to building a relationship with NaphCare that will benefit the residents of the detention center and Forsyth County.”

A speaker for the Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law enforcement spending, told commissioners during the public comment period that it has no faith in NaphCare's ability to do any better than Wellpath, and called on the county to shift spending from law enforcement to mental health needs.