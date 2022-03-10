Forsyth County plans new round of COVID-19 stimulus spending

As well, the county is using almost $26 million from the stimulus funds for government operations, including paying the salaries of public safety officers and bonuses for employees such as nurses, emergency medical technicians and others on the front lines of the response to COVID-19.

County officials are not yet ready to announce opening dates for receiving application or timetables for making the spending decisions.

And it is possible that commissioners will outline areas of spending priority, which could help groups as they consider whether to apply. That was a problem during the first round of ARPA spending, since some whole categories of spending were not considered.

One of those areas was spending for affordable housing: The county took applications, but ended up funding none of them on the grounds that it was more of a municipal function.

A possibility being discussed would have the county willing to take part in affordable housing efforts in partnership with Winston-Salem or other municipalities that decide to pursue affordable housing projects.