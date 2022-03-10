Forsyth County plans new round of COVID-19 stimulus spending

Forsyth County is preparing to take a new round of applications for federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars, with some $21 million potentially in the pot for distribution.
During a morning meeting at the county government center, members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voiced approval of the way the distribution process was carried out before, with community groups and agencies invited to propose spending to make life better for county residents.
"I believe the process was efficient," said Commissioner Fleming El-Amin. "I don't believe in inventing the wheel all over again. I commend the board for being sensitive to the needs of the community."
Forsyth County is receiving $74.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan, or ARPA as it is known.
During the first round of a public application process that began last summer, the county received 176 applications totaling some $222 million in requested spending.
Through a process that saw applications reviewed by staffers and brought to the commissioners for approval, the county ended up approving 34 applications totaling $27.6 million.
The focus has been to spend most of the money to help those who are living in lower-income neighborhoods in the county.
As well, the county is using almost $26 million from the stimulus funds for government operations, including paying the salaries of public safety officers and bonuses for employees such as nurses, emergency medical technicians and others on the front lines of the response to COVID-19.
County officials are not yet ready to announce opening dates for receiving application or timetables for making the spending decisions.
And it is possible that commissioners will outline areas of spending priority, which could help groups as they consider whether to apply. That was a problem during the first round of ARPA spending, since some whole categories of spending were not considered.
One of those areas was spending for affordable housing: The county took applications, but ended up funding none of them on the grounds that it was more of a municipal function.
A possibility being discussed would have the county willing to take part in affordable housing efforts in partnership with Winston-Salem or other municipalities that decide to pursue affordable housing projects.
County officials said Thursday that a change in the spending guidelines from the federal government is allowing the county to use up to $8.9 million from the county's remaining allocation for government expenses.
By spending the money on salaries, the county could free up an equal amount of money from the general fund for spending by community agencies hoping to improve the quality of life. The advantage, county officials said, is that general fund expenses would not have to follow the restrictions that come with federal money.
On the other hand, Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt suggested that the money could simply go into county savings "in case the bottom falls out."
County officials said some of the areas that could see spending in a new round include early childhood education, improving digital access for the needy, law enforcement and cybersecurity, mental health and small business lending and support.
