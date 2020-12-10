Forsyth County prosecutors get permission to pursue the death penalty in two homicide cases.

Victim lived for hours

Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said that Rochelle shot Williams twice in the head. He called Patrick Lordaen Schocker, 23, who lived in New Bern. It was a phone call via video and Rochelle told Schocker that he had shot Williams, Dornfried said. At some point, Rochelle drove to New Bern and picked up Schocker. Then the two men went to a store to purchase a reciprocating saw.

Dornfried said that Schocker tried to dismember and burn Williams' body in the basement of Rochelle's house. He said Williams may have been alive for hours after he was shot and might have been still alive while he was being dismembered.

Henry C. Williams, Nicholas Williams' father, told the Journal last year that he knew something was wrong when he couldn't reach his son and that he and his wife went to their son's house on Feb. 11, 2019. They found his son's car backed up to the garage with the garage door open. Rochelle was there and told Henry Williams that his son was in the hospital but didn't know which one. He got into the car with Williams' parents and Henry Williams drove but then Rochelle asked Henry Williams to stop the car.