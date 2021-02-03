Forsyth County prosecutors want records sealed related to John Neville's death. They say release would threaten fair trial for defendants.

Forsyth County prosecutors are seeking to prevent the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services from releasing records on the jail-related death of John Elliott Neville in December 2019.
A day after DHHS officials indicated they would be releasing certain documents in its possession to a news organization, a Forsyth County prosecutor filed an objection and a request for a temporary protective order, which a Forsyth County judge granted the same day, according to court documents filed in Forsyth Superior Court.
Attorneys for a media coalition that includes the Winston-Salem Journal were not notified. (The Winston-Salem Journal was part of a coalition that requested public release of videos showing the events that led to Neville's death.)
“Hugh Stevens, Amanda Martin and I have been dealing with public records matters for decades," Mike Tadych, one of the attorneys, said Wednesday. "We’re hard pressed to recall another time where one public agency went to court to block a different public agency from producing public records in its possession. We cannot find an instance where that has happened where the requesters of the public records or their counsel were not given advance notice of such a proceeding and an opportunity to be heard. We are working to sort out what happened and address it appropriately.”
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court, who signed the temporary protective order, will hold a hearing on Feb. 8. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to court papers, prosecutors were concerned that some of the documents were not public records under state law and also included medical records that are protected by federal privacy laws.
"DHHS did not create the investigative files or other documents in their ordinary course of business," Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel said in a motion she filed Jan. 29. "Of special concern to the State is the potential for release of records which could impact the defendants' right to an impartial trial."
Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 48; Cpl. Edward Roussel, 51; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 43; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 37; and nurse Michelle Heughins. Their cases are pending, and their attorneys were notified by Dresel of prosecutors' objection to the release.
Brienne Neville, one of John Neville's daughters, said the family had no comment.
Chris Clifton, an attorney for Neville's family, issued this statement on Wednesday: "At this point, the Neville family members are in the position of being victims within the criminal justice system. Jim (O'Neill) has done an excellent job of keeping them informed and asking for their input when appropriate. They fully trust his judgment and guidance in dealing with these record requests."
Neville, 56, died of a brain injury at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Dec. 4, 2019 that was caused when his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a position similar to a hog-tie position. Neville, a Greensboro man, had been brought to the Forsyth County Jail on Dec. 1, 2019 after Kernersville police arrested him on an outstanding warrant for assault on a female. Twenty-four hours later, he fell from his top bunk in his cell after having what appeared to be a seizure while he had been asleep.
Video showed Neville saying, "I can't breathe," 28 times over a three-minute period while detention officers piled on top of him while he was lying on his stomach. The detention officers were trying to remove his handcuffs.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not notify the public about Neville's deaths for six months. He provided limited information about Neville's death after the Winston-Salem Journal asked questions on June 26. On July 8, O'Neill held a news conference during which he announced criminal charges against the detention officers and the nurse. The day after that announcement, the autopsy report was released publicly by the N.C. Office of the Medical Examiner.
The N.C. Office of the Medical Examiner is part of DHHS and collects information from various agencies, including the State Bureau of Investigation, when investigating the cause of someone's death. The News & Observer made a public records request of DHHS for those records on June 16, 2020, according to an email that was attached to Dresel's motion.
On Jan. 28, Paul Hogle, associate counsel for DHHS, sent an email to Dresel, informing her that DHHS planned to release some of those records to the News & Observer. That included redacted copies of the SBI's investigative files. Medical records would be redacted in full.
Hall said in his order that disclosure of some of these records "could further have an impact on the rights of these defendants to an impartial jury."
"The interests of justice are served by a temporary delay in the release of these records pending a decision by the Court as to which records are subject to release," he said.
The News & Observer reported that a week after it made its initial public-records request, state lawmakers filed a bill that would prevent law-enforcement records in DHHS custody from being made public. Senate Bill 168 contained a provision that would make private "all information and records provided by a city, county or other public entity to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, or its agents, concerning a death investigation..." Rep. Josh Dobson, R-McDowell, and co-chairman at the time of the House health committee, said the language was added at the request of DHHS.
Local advocates and protesters questioned the timing of the death investigation records language and wondered whether local legislators and local law-enforcement officials requested the language in the aftermath of Neville's death.
After Kimbrough acknowledged Neville's death on June 26, local groups, including Triad Abolition Project, held protests during which a total of 55 people were arrested and charged with misdemeanor impeding traffic. Protesters held banners accusing Kimbrough and O'Neill of covering up Neville's death and said that they had blood on their hands.
Kimbrough said that the primary reason he didn't say anything publicly about Neville's death was because Neville's family requested it through their attorneys, Michael Grace and Chris Clifton. He said that under state law, he could have handled the investigation without notifying the SBI.
Senate Bill 168 was the latest of three DHHS attempts to getting death investigation records language into law that date back to April 16, 2019. The stated intent was to "improve efficiency of medical examiner system."
Protests were held in Raleigh over the bill, and Triad Abolition Project called for Gov. Roy Cooper to veto the bill, saying "we believe SB168 not only obfuscates law enforcement involvement in the deaths of those they have in custody, but it also shields and protects law enforcement from being held accountable for deaths of civilians who are incarcerated, arrested and detained."
Cooper vetoed the bill.
