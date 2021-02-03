Forsyth County prosecutors want records sealed related to John Neville's death. They say release would threaten fair trial for defendants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not notify the public about Neville's deaths for six months. He provided limited information about Neville's death after the Winston-Salem Journal asked questions on June 26. On July 8, O'Neill held a news conference during which he announced criminal charges against the detention officers and the nurse. The day after that announcement, the autopsy report was released publicly by the N.C. Office of the Medical Examiner.

The N.C. Office of the Medical Examiner is part of DHHS and collects information from various agencies, including the State Bureau of Investigation, when investigating the cause of someone's death. The News & Observer made a public records request of DHHS for those records on June 16, 2020, according to an email that was attached to Dresel's motion.

On Jan. 28, Paul Hogle, associate counsel for DHHS, sent an email to Dresel, informing her that DHHS planned to release some of those records to the News & Observer. That included redacted copies of the SBI's investigative files. Medical records would be redacted in full.

Hall said in his order that disclosure of some of these records "could further have an impact on the rights of these defendants to an impartial jury."