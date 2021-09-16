Forsyth County pulls plug on Tangelwood event center

"I am ecstatic," she said. "I am extremely excited that they gave people a chance to speak, and now they are listening to what people had to say. We have a great group of people. It never occurred to me that we couldn't fight and couldn't win. We love Tanglewood. It is why we moved here."

The county is planning to build the event center from money raised by a recreation bond that voters approved in a 2016 referendum. Last November, commissioners received a recommendation that the event center go near the Tanglewood horse barns.

But it wasn't until last July that word about the center widely circulated as the county prepared to take some steps toward going forward with some design work.

The public outcry that followed led to public meetings in which people expressed their opposition. Even then, Watts drew applause when he said the county would not build the center at Tanglewood if people didn't want it there.

More than 2,000 people responded to a survey the county conducted, with 83% saying they were opposed to locating an event center at Tanglewood Park.

The survey found that 54% of people responding favored an event center at some location in the county.