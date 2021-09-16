Forsyth County pulls plug on Tangelwood event center

Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts announced Thursday that the county is abandoning any thought of putting a planned event center at Tanglewood Park.
"WE WON!" shouted the headline on an illustration quickly posted on the Facebook page of the group called Save Tanglewood Park.
The citizens' group was put together to oppose the county's proposal to put a 50,000-square-foot event center near the Tanglewood horse barns for equestrian events and other activities.
Watts made his announcement during Thursday's meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, which also heard the results of a survey showing massive opposition to putting the center at Tanglewood.
The county still plans to build the event center, but will be searching for a different place to put it. Although some sites rejected earlier were also in Tanglewood Park, Watts said none of them would now be considered either. Potential sites on other county property will be reviewed, in a process that could take months.
"We are evaluating the other sites and any potential sites that might be referred to us," Watts said.
Jennifer Richardson, whose property in Clemmons backs up to Tanglewood, said she and others who opposed the center "were never going to give up on Tanglewood."
"I am ecstatic," she said. "I am extremely excited that they gave people a chance to speak, and now they are listening to what people had to say. We have a great group of people. It never occurred to me that we couldn't fight and couldn't win. We love Tanglewood. It is why we moved here."
The county is planning to build the event center from money raised by a recreation bond that voters approved in a 2016 referendum. Last November, commissioners received a recommendation that the event center go near the Tanglewood horse barns.
But it wasn't until last July that word about the center widely circulated as the county prepared to take some steps toward going forward with some design work.
The public outcry that followed led to public meetings in which people expressed their opposition. Even then, Watts drew applause when he said the county would not build the center at Tanglewood if people didn't want it there.
More than 2,000 people responded to a survey the county conducted, with 83% saying they were opposed to locating an event center at Tanglewood Park.
The survey found that 54% of people responding favored an event center at some location in the county.
Watts said that finding that site may involve doing more than plopping the building proposed for Tanglewood on some new location.
"There are a number of events at Tanglewood, and locating it there aligned with the horse thing, but it was also an expansion into other events," Watts said. "As we move it to other park sites, aligning the vision with what is at those other sites may change how we look at it. We are really having to go back and find out how it would fit in the other sites. I suspect it will take a couple months."
As well, county officials will be looking at other agricultural centers that might provide a template for what the county could do. Watts said that Chatham County has a facility that operates in conjunction with the Cooperative Extension Service there, and that a center in Johnston County should also get a look from Forsyth officials.
Watts said he takes the response that people made to the event-center idea at Tanglewood as evidence of how much residents appreciate their county parks.
"I appreciate the fact that so many people care so deeply about their community, and it makes me feel good that the folks who live around Tanglewood love Tanglewood so much."
