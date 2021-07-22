Forsyth County pulls Tanglewood event center from agenda amid neighborhood outcry

"I'm extremely concerned about my house value, traffic flow and my 16- and 14-year old children who use (the park) for cross-country practice," said Jennifer Richardson, who lives on Tanglewood Trail.

That street is one of the closest ones to the park, and Richardson said she can see the Tanglewood Christmas lights every year from her front door. "The Clemmons West neighborhood has not had a fair chance to voice any concerns at this point," she said.

The county is planning to build the event center from money raised by a 2016 recreation bond referendum. Last November, commissioners received the recommendation that the event center go on a site near the horse barns at Tanglewood, a situation that seemed to harmonize with the equestrian events that are among those envisioned for the center.

Thursday, County Manager Dudley Watts told the board and residents attending the briefing session that he made a "grave error" assuming people were aware of the recommended site.

"Maybe there's a site we haven't identified yet that is the one best site," Watts said. "There are some fears out there around this thing. Would we ever do a monster truck show at the horse facility across from Tanglewood barns? No. I like my job too much. Whatever we do there has got to be consistent with the surroundings there."