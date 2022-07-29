Forsyth County remains at high level for COVID-19

Forsyth County remained in the high level for COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive week, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update released Thursday.

Over the past nine weekly CDC reports, Forsyth has been listed in the high-level category seven times.

Meanwhile, Alamance, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham were lowered from high to medium levels.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties in the high category wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Also remaining in the high level in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. are Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin.

Alleghany and Watauga are two of just three N.C. counties listed in the low level.

There are 61 high-level counties in the state, up from 51 in the previous CDC report.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 308 new cases per 100,000 population, compared with 240, 236 and 238 in the three previous reports.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday the county was at a 28% positive test rate last week — the highest level since the tail end of the omicron wave in late January.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 16.2, compared with 11.9, 12.8 and 11.5 in the three previous reports.

Also, 4.4% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 4%, 3.7% and 2.7% in the three previous reports.

Swift said there are currently 39 county residents in a local hospital with a COVID-19 infection. That’s up from 22 residents three weeks ago.

Both Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said Forsyth’s current status in the high community level category may be influenced by outside — rather than inside — county factors since it is a health-care system hub for northwest N.C.

Forsyth update

The weekly new COVID-19 case count in Forsyth climbed to a five-month high of 1,171 last week, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The case count for the week that ended July 23 jumped 31.7% from a revised 889 in the previous report.

Of the 1,171 new reported cases, DHHS said 179, or 15.3% were people who have been re-infected with either the omicron subvariant BA.5 or BA.4.

The last time the Forsyth weekly case count was higher was 1,188 for the week that ended Feb. 12.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 104,902 cases for the pandemic since the onset in mid-March 2020.

The overall pandemic total for deaths in Forsyth increased by one to 851.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

Local public health officials have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

Winter forecast

On Thursday, Ohl encouraged local residents to recognize the BA.5 surge and go ahead and get the latest booster shot for which they are eligible.

"I see a potential nasty late fall and winter for us because BA.4 and BA.5 will still be around," Ohl said. "Those people who gotten their booster likely will get it.

"For those who have been previously immunized or have gotten COVID, hopefully it will be a minor case.

"For those who are at high risk or immunocompromised (without a booster), it's going to be awfully dangerous for them — just like it is for the flu season."

Ohl cautioned that another omicron subvariant could enter the local community COVID-19 mix by winter.

If that were to happen, Ohl said, "it could really throw us for a loop."

Novavax update

Swift said the county health department has ordered doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults.

DHHS has said the Novavax vaccine will be made available “in the coming weeks” to county health departments, pharmacies, providers and hospitals. Swift said he expects the department's Novavax shipment to arrive "soon."

Like the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Novavax will be offered for free.

The vaccine is being geared primarily toward unvaccinated North Carolinians, as well as serving as a fourth COVID-19 vaccine option with CDC approval last week.

However, it remains to be seen how attractive the Novavax vaccine will be for the 33% of North Carolinians who have not gotten at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

According to The Associated Press, the Novavax vaccine “provides a more familiar type of protein-based vaccine technology that has been used for more than 30 years in shots that help prevent diseases,” such as shingles, hepatitis B and the flu.

The Novavax vaccine is given in a two-dose primary series, with a second dose administered three to eight weeks after the first. Ohl projects the regimen will be expanded to a third dose eventually.

Typical vaccine reactions were mild, including arm pain and fatigue.

Federal health regulators have warned about the possibility of a rare risk of heart inflammation that also has been seen with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, mostly in teen boys or young men.

"(Noravax) works just as well as the (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccine, probably just as good and it's safe," Ohl said.

"For people who have been holding out, not comfortable with (the other vaccine options), this is your vaccine."