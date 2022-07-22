Forsyth County remains in high category for COVID-19. Davidson, Davie, Guilford also at high.

Forsyth County remained in the high level for COVID-19 for the third consecutive week, according to the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties in the high category wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Other areas counties in the high category are Davidson, Guilford and Randolph, Alamance, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin.

There are 51 high-level counties in the state, up from 42 in the previous report, with most of them east of Raleigh and south of the Triad.

Over the past eight weekly CDC reports, Forsyth has been listed in the high-level category six times. The county was shifted to medium three weeks ago and to low two weeks ago before reversing back to high.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 240 new cases per 100,000 population, compared with 236, 238 and 158 in the three previous reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 11.9, compared with 12.8, 11.5 and in the three previous reports.

Also, 4% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 3.7, 2.7% and 2% in the three previous reports.

Both Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said Forsyth’s current status in the high community level category may be influenced by outside — rather than inside — county factors since it is a health-care system hub for northwest N.C.

Forsyth COVID-19 update

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth declined slightly again last week, but remained in an elevated range for the eighth consecutive week, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth was reported with 875 cases for the week that ended July 16, down 4.5% from a revised 916 in the previous report.

Of the 875 new reported cases, DHHS said 114, or 13% represented people who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

The weekly case range for Forsyth has been between 798 (week ending June 18) and 1,116 (week ending May 28) over the past eight reports.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 103,725 cases for the pandemic since the onset in mid-March 2020.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county after eight were listed in the previous report. The overall pandemic total for deaths is 850.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

When asked about going beyond CDC recommendations of wearing a mask indoors, Swift said that “we would really lean on the state (DHHS)” to determine the next step.

“Right now, we’re still not seeing the omicron or delta levels. Who knows, by the fall or winter, it may be necessary to wear masks again because there are other viruses and it’s easier to spread.

“There is no major number or rate because we’re looking at so many other factors and variables.”

Swift continues to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated or boosted before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

“If you’ve been waiting, the vaccines have been around about 1½ years, so you see it’s safe and effective,” Swift said.

“It’s a good opportunity to get that protection, and I would say the same for teachers and staff.”