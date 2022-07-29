Forsyth County remains without confirmed monkeypox case. Health department provides vaccine doses to local hospitals

Forsyth County remains without a confirmed case of monkeypox, the county's health director said Thursday.

At least 46 confirmed cases have been reported in North Carolina, including in nearby Davidson and Guilford counties.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is not providing a case breakdown by county, leaving the disclosures to county health departments.

The Forsyth County health department has been provided with an initial shipment of 466 doses of monkeypox vaccine, which is given in a two-dose series. The county is one of seven statewide to have received the monkeypox vaccine, with the shipment meant to cover the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday the department has provided 100 doses each this week to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Forsyth Medical Center.

Both hospitals — primarily through their primary- and urgent-care providers — and the health department are providing testing for monkeypox, Swift said.

On Monday, DHHS expanded the categories of people who are eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine.

Monkeypox is transmitted person-to-person through direct, skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through bodily fluids or through respiratory secretions.

Before Monday’s eligibility update, those who were offered the free vaccine included: individuals who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days; and men who have sex with men or transgender individuals who have had multiple sex partners in the last 14 days in an area where the virus is spreading.

DHHS has eliminated the “physical” part of the close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Also now eligible are gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days:

Having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex;

Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection; and

Receiving medications to prevent HIV infection (PrEP).

DHHS said more than 60% of monkeypox cases reported in North Carolina have been in Black men.

DHHS said individuals who meet the criteria can call a local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. In Forsyth, the number is 336-703-3100.

The vaccine works to prevent illness or reduce symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says monkeypox symptoms tend to last two to four weeks.

Swift said the county health department has experienced a daily uptick in Forsyth residents getting the monkeypox vaccine since DHHS expanded the eligibility criteria.

The department is holding a monkeypox vaccine outreach event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the North Star LGBTQ center. Appointments are required and can be made through the department.