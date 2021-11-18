Forsyth County reports 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

As of Thursday’s DHHS report, Forsyth’s new case count over the past week has averaged 18.4 per day per 100,000 people, as well as 17.2 over a two-week period.

The 18 cases per 100,000 residents in Forsyth and Guilford are significantly smaller than the 30 cases per 100,000 in some suburban and rural counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

With the increase in the case count per 100,000 residents, Ohl said it’s now unlikely that the Winston-Salem mask mandate will end before Thanksgiving.

Ohl expressed optimism on Nov. 11 that the indoor mask mandate could be lifted before Thanksgiving. Joines has consulted with Ohl and Swift for guidance regarding the citywide mask mandate.

“I don’t think we’re going to hit the metrics, so we’ll have to see what our city leaders want to do with that,” Ohl said.

Ohl said wearing a mask correctly, whether it’s mandated or not, will help the local community get through the respiratory viral season in better shape.

“We know there’s a lot of mask fatigue going on, and that’s not helping our numbers right now,” Ohl said.

Statewide update