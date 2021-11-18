Forsyth County reports 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Forsyth County was reported with 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the first time in six weeks the county has surpassed 100 new cases in a day.
Thursday's case total was the highest since Sept. 30.
The county also had one additional COVID-19-related death, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services
Forsyth has had 53,064 cases of COVID-19 and 577 related deaths during the pandemic.
Forsyth’s daily case count has been in the 40-75 range for much of November.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the average positive test rate in Forsyth was 5.7% over the past 14 days. That was up from 5.1% on Monday.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the county’s positive test rate has increased to an average of 6.5% over the past seven days.
Meanwhile, the statewide positive test rate dropped from 7.8% on Monday to 5% on Thursday.
Monday’s rate was the highest in more than a month. It was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that the current uptick in Triad cases is coming off what he called “a sweet spot” of daily counts that likely ended last weekend.
Ohl said the current daily increases, what he called “a creep up,” should not reach the levels of when the delta variant surfaced locally and nationally in July and August.
“They’ll be mixed in with respiratory viruses and the flu, which will make it a tough respiratory viral season for the healthcare sector,” Ohl said.
City mask mandate
The recent increase in the positive test rate could delay plans to end mask mandates in some communities.
Mayor Allen Joines said in October he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate:
The city must have a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and the city must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Thursday’s DHHS report, Forsyth’s new case count over the past week has averaged 18.4 per day per 100,000 people, as well as 17.2 over a two-week period.
The 18 cases per 100,000 residents in Forsyth and Guilford are significantly smaller than the 30 cases per 100,000 in some suburban and rural counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
With the increase in the case count per 100,000 residents, Ohl said it’s now unlikely that the Winston-Salem mask mandate will end before Thanksgiving.
Ohl expressed optimism on Nov. 11 that the indoor mask mandate could be lifted before Thanksgiving. Joines has consulted with Ohl and Swift for guidance regarding the citywide mask mandate.
“I don’t think we’re going to hit the metrics, so we’ll have to see what our city leaders want to do with that,” Ohl said.
Ohl said wearing a mask correctly, whether it’s mandated or not, will help the local community get through the respiratory viral season in better shape.
“We know there’s a lot of mask fatigue going on, and that’s not helping our numbers right now,” Ohl said.
Statewide update
On Thursday, DHHS reported 2,392 new cases statewide, compared with 2,171 on Wednesday, 1,339 on Tuesday and 1,361 on Monday.
The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 was the lowest since July 19.
There were 48 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.51 million COVID-19 cases and 18,562 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,0489 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of 1 p.m. Thursday, down one from Wednesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 282 COVID-19 patients, up nine from Wednesday.
DHHS said 68% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.46 million with the two-dose regimen and 447,495 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, 217,024 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford was 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
About 69% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 77%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 70%.
