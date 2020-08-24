New COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Forsyth County: 52
New COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Forsyth County: 34
New COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Forsyth County: 50
Forsyth deaths reported Saturday - Monday: 0
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 5,876
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5,155 (88%)
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Sunday (the latest day available): 255, with 88% of hospitals in the region reporting their numbers.
New COVID-19 cases reported Monday in North Carolina: 1,283
Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 156,396
N.C. deaths reported Monday: 4
Total N.C. deaths since reporting began in March: 2,535
Daily tests in N.C. reported for Monday: 9,003.
Percentage of tests returning positive results on Sunday (latest day available): 7.3% out of 21,773 tests
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Sunday (latest day available): 948, up 50 from the previous day
*The total number of N.C. residents considered recovered will be updated today at 4 p.m.
What stands out in the latest numbers: On Monday, North Carolina reported the fewest number of daily tests administered since May 19.
Latest message from public health officials: The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will host its next testing event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. It will be at Southeast Plza, 3067 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to Forsyth.cc/COVIDUpdate.
