New COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Forsyth County: 52

New COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Forsyth County: 34

New COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Forsyth County: 50

Forsyth deaths reported Saturday - Monday: 0

Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 5,876

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5,155 (88%)

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Sunday (the latest day available): 255, with 88% of hospitals in the region reporting their numbers.

New COVID-19 cases reported Monday in North Carolina: 1,283

Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 156,396

N.C. deaths reported Monday: 4

Total N.C. deaths since reporting began in March: 2,535

Daily tests in N.C. reported for Monday: 9,003. 

Percentage of tests returning positive results on Sunday (latest day available): 7.3% out of 21,773 tests

Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Sunday (latest day available): 948, up 50 from the previous day

*The total number of N.C. residents considered recovered will be updated today at 4 p.m.

What stands out in the latest numbers: On Monday, North Carolina reported the fewest number of daily tests administered since May 19.

Latest message from public health officials: The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will host its next testing event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. It will be at Southeast Plza, 3067 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to Forsyth.cc/COVIDUpdate.

