Forsyth County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19.

"I do expect a pretty high peak (for booster shots), and then for it to plateau out much as we saw with the Pfizer (booster)," said Nikki Nissen, Novant’s chief nursing officer.

"We'll shift operations to meet what the community demand is."

Priest cautioned that for those under age 65 and not immunocompromised, "there's not a huge rush to get the third dose."

"If you have had two (vaccine) doses and you've had COVID, you've essentially had three doses," Priest said. He recommended waiting at least two weeks from now before getting a third dose in any case.

Eligible people can get their booster shots from participating health care providers, including local pharmacies, and do not need to get it from the same provider as their initial doses.

Although Priest advises getting the same booster as the initial vaccine doses, he said it is safe to get the booster from another vaccine manufacturer.

The J&J booster shot is recommended for anyone 18 and older who received that vaccine at least two months ago.