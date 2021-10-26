Forsyth County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19.

Forsyth County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, state officials said.
The county has been reported with 51,574 cases of the deadly virus since case counts began in mid-March 2020.
The three deaths reported Monday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services raised Forsyth’s total deaths to 46 so far in October and 558 for the pandemic.
About 34% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 189, have occurred since April 15.
September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths involving vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday there are two primary reasons for the overall decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations — the increasing rate of vaccinations and communities that have had enough cases to develop a level of natural herd immunity.
Priest said at least 96% of about 150 COVID-19 patients in Novant ICU units are unvaccinated, as well as 100% of those on ventilators.
Priest said the remaining COVID-19 ICU patients tend to be at least age 65 with immunocompromised conditions, or may have already been hospitalized earlier in the pandemic.
"They make for the most compelling case for those who need a booster shot," Priest said.
Priest said neither North Carolina nor the United States as a whole is ready to shift from a pandemic to an endemic, which tends to signify a contagious virus at lower levels and being confined to a certain geographic area or community.
"While we have seen improvements in some of our case numbers, we can't become complacent," Priest said.
Booster shots
Booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available now through Novant, Cone Health and the Forsyth Department of Public Health.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said it will begin providing those booster shots this week.
The three health care systems and the Forsyth health department already offer the Pfizer booster shot.
Priest said that as of Tuesday, it has provided more than 24,000 booster shots systemwide.
"I do expect a pretty high peak (for booster shots), and then for it to plateau out much as we saw with the Pfizer (booster)," said Nikki Nissen, Novant’s chief nursing officer.
"We'll shift operations to meet what the community demand is."
Priest cautioned that for those under age 65 and not immunocompromised, "there's not a huge rush to get the third dose."
"If you have had two (vaccine) doses and you've had COVID, you've essentially had three doses," Priest said. He recommended waiting at least two weeks from now before getting a third dose in any case.
Eligible people can get their booster shots from participating health care providers, including local pharmacies, and do not need to get it from the same provider as their initial doses.
Although Priest advises getting the same booster as the initial vaccine doses, he said it is safe to get the booster from another vaccine manufacturer.
The J&J booster shot is recommended for anyone 18 and older who received that vaccine at least two months ago.
Similar to the Pfizer vaccine recommendation, the Moderna booster shot is recommended for individuals ages 65 and older who received their second dose at least six months ago and who are at high risk for severe illness or exposure based on their age, profession, living setting or health conditions.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 1,340 cases Tuesday, compared with 1,183 Monday, 1,867 Sunday and 2,695 Saturday.
The Monday case count is the lowest daily statewide count since July 20.
There were 21 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.47 million COVID-19 cases and 17,888 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,443 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday. It is the lowest statewide count since 1,390 on Aug. 1.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 310 COVID-19 patients.
The latest statewide positive test rate is 6% based on 28,801 tests conducted Sunday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 5.9% over the past 14 days.
DHHS said 66% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.35 million. When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Tuesday, 213,373 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 64%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.
Among adults, 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 67%, Durham 76%, Wake 79% and Mecklenburg 69%.
