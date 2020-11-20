Forsyth County reports 146 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths

Forsyth County health officials reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with three additional deaths from the virus. The county has experienced 24 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,723 laboratory-confirmed cases in Forsyth County, local health officials say. Of those cases, 9,585 people have recovered.

As of Friday, there have been 328,846 cases of the coronavirus in North Carolina with 4,979 deaths, state health officials say.

Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, attributed the increased cases to the weather.

"As the weather is getting colder, we are seeing more people doing their activities indoors," Swift said. "And more people are concerned and getting tested.

"I'm afraid we are in for a tough few months," Swift said.

Swift pointed to 2,031 new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County in the past 14 days.

Local health officials expect to see another rise in cases after Thanksgiving, just as they saw an jump in cases after Halloween, Swift said.

Many people are following the health guidelines amid the pandemic, Swift said.