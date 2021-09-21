Forsyth County reports 182 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths reported in county.

Forsyth County was listed with 182 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 47,457 for the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 489, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 6,706 new cases and 50 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.

The daily case count was down from the 347 reported Friday, which was the third highest for the pandemic. The highest daily case count in Forsyth has been 430 on Jan. 9.

“We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases,” county health director Joshua Swift said last week.

Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina “doesn’t look like we’re going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up” since early August.

“It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September.

“While we may go slightly down after that, it won’t be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time,” Swift said.

Statewide