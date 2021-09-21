Forsyth County reports 182 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths reported in county.

Forsyth County was listed with 182 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 47,457 for the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 489, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 6,706 new cases and 50 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
The daily case count was down from the 347 reported Friday, which was the third highest for the pandemic. The highest daily case count in Forsyth has been 430 on Jan. 9.
“We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases,” county health director Joshua Swift said last week.
Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina “doesn’t look like we’re going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up” since early August.
“It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September.
“While we may go slightly down after that, it won’t be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time,” Swift said.
Statewide
North Carolina was reported with 4,381 cases Monday, compared with 3,257 cases on Sunday, 5,962 on Saturday and 6,605 on Friday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.35 million COVID-19 cases and 15,811 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths was up 35 from Monday’s report.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.
As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.
As of noon Tuesday, DHHS listed 3,464 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, up 141 from Monday’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when the vaccine was available publicly on a very limited basis.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 815 COVID-19 patients, up 15 from Monday’s report.
North Carolina had 908 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 on Tuesday. The 955 count on Sept. 12 represents the high for the pandemic.
DHHS also has started reporting the statewide pediatric hospitalization count, which was at 45 as of noon Tuesday.
Statewide, 658 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 also was a pandemic high.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 10.3%, based on 45,723 tests conducted Sunday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 11.7% over the past 14 days.
Vaccinated
DHHS says 63% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 61% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
About 5.06 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 412,405 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Tuesday, 218,880 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 57% of all residents. That includes 202,686 residents — or 53% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford County is at 54% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 62%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 55%.
