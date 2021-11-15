 Skip to main content
Forsyth County reports 194 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Dr. Christopher Ohl discusses mask mandates, flu season

Forsyth County has reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 since noon Friday, including 68 on Sunday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

The daily new case count had dropped recently as low as 37 on Nov. 8.

Forsyth has had 52,798 cases of COVID-19 and 574 related deaths during the pandemic.

While the number of new cases has been stable recently, it is not likely to lead in the short run to the lifting of the indoor mask mandate in Winston-Salem.

Mayor Allen Joines said last month he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.

The city must have a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and there must be fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day for a five-day average.

As of Monday’s DHHS report, the average positive test rate in Forsyth has been 5.1% over the past 14 days. That’s up from being 4.7% in Friday’s report.

Meanwhile, the new case count has averaged 15.8 per day per 100,000 population over the past seven days, as well as 15.3 over the past 14 days.

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, expressed optimism on Thursday that the indoor mask mandate may be lifted before Thanksgiving.

Joines has consulted with Ohl and Forsyth health director Joshua Swift for guidance regarding the citywide mask mandate.

Statewide update

DHHS reported 1,361 new cases Sunday, along with 1,684 on Saturday, 1,730 on Frida and 1,926 on Thursday.

The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 is the lowest daily statewide total since 871 on July 19.

There were 26 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Friday and noon Monday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.51 million COVID-19 cases and 18,437 deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHS listed 1,039 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Monday, down 43 from Friday.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 255 COVID-19 patients, down three from Friday.

The statewide positive test rate was 6.2% based on 30,144 tests conducted Saturday. It is the highest rate sin 6.3% on Oct. 31. By comparison, the rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.

DHHS said 68% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.45 million with the two-dose regimen and 444,917 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of noon Monday, 216,707 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.

About 69% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 77%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 70%.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Want a vaccination, test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is holding the following vaccination clinic this week:

* 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Reynolds Place Theater at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St. in Winston Salem

Due to the difference in prepping and administering the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year-olds, which is a third of the dose used for ages 12 and up, there will be community vaccination events devoted solely to children.

Schedule an appointment at Bit.Ly/KaleideumVaccinations. Due to space limitations, there is a limit of one adult per child. Children who receive the vaccine will get free admission for a future visit to Kaleideum.

Vaccinations for those ages 5 and older are offered at 799 N. Highland Ave. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

Novant's Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has set up a family vaccination site at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem.

Vaccination hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will offer special hours from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 22-23. Appointments can be made at https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. For more information, call (888) 675-4567.

Wake Forest Baptist said people who are sick or who are unsure of the level of care they need can access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialist 24/7 by video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Booster shots: Booster shots are available six months after the second Moderna or Pfizer shot for people 65 years and older and for people 18 and over who live in long-term care settings or have underlying medical conditions. Boosters are also available for people working in high-risk settings.

Those 18 and over are eligible for a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson if it’s been two months since their single dose of that vaccine.

