Forsyth County reports 194 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Forsyth County has reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 since noon Friday, including 68 on Sunday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
The daily new case count had dropped recently as low as 37 on Nov. 8.
Forsyth has had 52,798 cases of COVID-19 and 574 related deaths during the pandemic.
While the number of new cases has been stable recently, it is not likely to lead in the short run to the lifting of the indoor mask mandate in Winston-Salem.
Mayor Allen Joines said last month he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.
The city must have a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and there must be fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day for a five-day average.
As of Monday’s DHHS report, the average positive test rate in Forsyth has been 5.1% over the past 14 days. That’s up from being 4.7% in Friday’s report.
Meanwhile, the new case count has averaged 15.8 per day per 100,000 population over the past seven days, as well as 15.3 over the past 14 days.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, expressed optimism on Thursday that the indoor mask mandate may be lifted before Thanksgiving.
Joines has consulted with Ohl and Forsyth health director Joshua Swift for guidance regarding the citywide mask mandate.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 1,361 new cases Sunday, along with 1,684 on Saturday, 1,730 on Frida and 1,926 on Thursday.
The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 is the lowest daily statewide total since 871 on July 19.
There were 26 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Friday and noon Monday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.51 million COVID-19 cases and 18,437 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,039 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Monday, down 43 from Friday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 255 COVID-19 patients, down three from Friday.
The statewide positive test rate was 6.2% based on 30,144 tests conducted Saturday. It is the highest rate sin 6.3% on Oct. 31. By comparison, the rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
DHHS said 68% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.45 million with the two-dose regimen and 444,917 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Monday, 216,707 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
About 69% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 77%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 70%.
