Forsyth County reports 194 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Dr. Christopher Ohl discusses mask mandates, flu season

Forsyth County has reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 since noon Friday, including 68 on Sunday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

The daily new case count had dropped recently as low as 37 on Nov. 8.

Forsyth has had 52,798 cases of COVID-19 and 574 related deaths during the pandemic.

While the number of new cases has been stable recently, it is not likely to lead in the short run to the lifting of the indoor mask mandate in Winston-Salem.

Mayor Allen Joines said last month he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.

The city must have a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and there must be fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day for a five-day average.

As of Monday’s DHHS report, the average positive test rate in Forsyth has been 5.1% over the past 14 days. That’s up from being 4.7% in Friday’s report.

Meanwhile, the new case count has averaged 15.8 per day per 100,000 population over the past seven days, as well as 15.3 over the past 14 days.