Forsyth County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths as case counts continue to fall
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and statewide continued to drop significantly over the weekend, according to Monday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth reported 90 cases over the weekend, including just 13 on Monday.

The statewide new case count Monday was 528 — the lowest since 415 on July 7.

Meanwhile, Forsyth was listed with three additional COVID-19 related deaths since the previous report.

There have been 10 deaths reported so far in March, following 69 in February and 73 in January.

Those months represent the highest and second highest totals since the first wave of the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Altogether, there have been 771 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said the number of COVID-related deaths will decline, following the trend in new cases and hospitalizations over the past three weeks.

Swift said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are coming from individuals who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not more than a month.

Statewide, 39 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Monday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,802.

Forsyth update

There have been 91,516 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth since the beginning of the pandemic.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 5.6%, down from 8% on Friday.

The statewide rate was 3.9%, down from 4.3% from Friday. The rate has been in the 3.8% to 4% range the past four days and is at its lowest level since Nov. 5.

Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have.

Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Want vaccination, test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 5 and older at 799 N. Highland Ave.

Vaccinations are administered from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

To schedule an appointment, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccination appointments through MyChart. The Hanes Mall testing site is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is offering vaccinations at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov. For more information, call (888) 675-4567.

StarMed offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Drive-thru testing is available at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4129 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

