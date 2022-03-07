Forsyth County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths as case counts continue to fall

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and statewide continued to drop significantly over the weekend, according to Monday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth reported 90 cases over the weekend, including just 13 on Monday.

The statewide new case count Monday was 528 — the lowest since 415 on July 7.

Meanwhile, Forsyth was listed with three additional COVID-19 related deaths since the previous report.

There have been 10 deaths reported so far in March, following 69 in February and 73 in January.

Those months represent the highest and second highest totals since the first wave of the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Altogether, there have been 771 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said the number of COVID-related deaths will decline, following the trend in new cases and hospitalizations over the past three weeks.

Swift said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are coming from individuals who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not more than a month.