Forsyth County reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Forsyth County reported 346 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, eclipsing the previous high of 288 that was set Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

The county also reported three additional deaths, increasing the total to 176. The county remains in the red on the state's alert system.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported a new daily high of 6,495 cases statewide, surpassing the 6,438 count reported Sunday. The overall total is 410,527.

There were 56 deaths reported for an overall statewide total of 5,661.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

Many healthcare experts predicted another surge in cases because of people attending family and other social gatherings during the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, on Tuesday linked the surge to the Thanksgiving gatherings. People who felt healthy attended holiday events and were exposed to someone who was sick.