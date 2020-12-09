Forsyth County reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Forsyth County reported 346 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, eclipsing the previous high of 288 that was set Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The county also reported three additional deaths, increasing the total to 176. The county remains in the red on the state's alert system.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported a new daily high of 6,495 cases statewide, surpassing the 6,438 count reported Sunday. The overall total is 410,527.
There were 56 deaths reported for an overall statewide total of 5,661.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Many healthcare experts predicted another surge in cases because of people attending family and other social gatherings during the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, on Tuesday linked the surge to the Thanksgiving gatherings. People who felt healthy attended holiday events and were exposed to someone who was sick.
“You can see that North Carolina’s trends are alarming,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. “The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before.”
Cooper responded to the most recent surge by issuing Executive Order No. 181, which establishes asks people to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All on-premise alcoholic sales are required to end at 9 p.m.
The curfew begins Friday and is set to end Jan. 8.
Cohen recommended Tuesday that anyone planning to attend a Christmas and New Year’s gathering get a COVID-19 test before and after the event.
“We have a tough ask,” Cohen said. “Please avoid traveling and gathering this holiday season.
“If you absolutely must, wear a mask all the time, keep it small and keep it outdoors.”
Worsening trends
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.
Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached another record high of 2,440 in Wednesday's report. It is the 12th consecutive day that North Carolina has reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Triad region had another record daily high for COVID-19 hospitalized patients at 699, up 15 from Tuesday's report. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past seven weeks.
Forsyth public health officials said that as of noon Wednesday 99 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state's positivity rate reached a record 11.7% from 39,148 tests conducted Monday. The previous record high of 11.4% was reported Dec. 2.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at a record 11.7% out of about 1,400 tests on Monday. The previous record had been 10.1% out of about 1,200 tests on Nov. 19.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, total COVID-19 cases are up 91.2% from 214,684 to 410,527 as of noon Wednesday. The death toll is up 56.9% from 3,608 to 5,661.
