Forsyth County reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths on Wednesday.

Forsyth County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The number of new cases reported daily has remained below 100 for 16 consecutive reports — and for 24 of the past 27 days.
There have been no additional deaths reported in Forsyth since five was reported for Thursday.
Compared with 65 COVID-19 related deaths reported for February, there have been just 12 so far in March. Altogether, there have been 357 COVID-19 related deaths and 32,728 cases of the virus in the county.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Forsyth surveillance
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, tracked the 357 deaths in the county as of March 13.
At that time, there were 192 males and 165 females who had died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
105 of those individuals were 85 to 94 years old.
Another 97 were 75 to 84 years old.
Among ages 65 to 74, there were 68 deaths.
Forty-seven deaths occurred among residents 55 to 64 years old.
Twenty individuals were 95 and older.
Fifteen deaths were among residents who were 45 to 54.
Three were 35 to 44 years old.
Two were 25 to 34 years old.
One was 15 to 24 years old.
The count includes 222 white, 96 Black, 25 Hispanic and three Asian residents. Eleven people were of unknown race or ethnicity.
As of March 13, there were 31,253 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.1% of the 32,522 cases at that time.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 852,732 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.2% of the 886,218 cases at that time.
Statewide
The recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions could be contributing to an uptick in statewide hospitalizations and positive test rates even as COVID-19 deaths continue to slow during March.
DHHS reported 1,999 new cases Wednesday, compared with 1,093 on Tuesday and 2,166 on Monday.
The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 889,310.
There were 35 COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday for an overall total of 11,757.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 1,002, down 19 from Tuesday. Monday’s count of 976 represented the first time the daily hospitalization count statewide had been below 1,000 since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 244 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down four from Tuesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 19 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 5.6% based on 13,109 tests conducted Monday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3% out of about 700 tests conducted Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve seen the slightest of increases in tests that are positive in our system,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc.
“It’s not unexpected as things open up that we’re around each other more. We will see little pockets of increases, and we can handle those increases.
"We need a few more weeks to get more people vaccinated.”
Vaccinations
As of noon Wednesday, at least 122,187 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 70,441 adults receiving the first dose, or about 18.4% of county residents, and 51,746 receiving both doses, or 13.5% of the county’s population.
Statewide, 3.45 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.22 million by medical providers and 230,773 in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 1.97 million and 1.18 million, respectively, as of Tuesday. There also have been 73,455 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 25.7% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 16.5% both doses.
