Forsyth County reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 1,002, down 19 from Tuesday. Monday’s count of 976 represented the first time the daily hospitalization count statewide had been below 1,000 since Oct. 6.

The 17-county Triad region reported 244 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down four from Tuesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 19 weeks.

The positive test rate statewide was at 5.6% based on 13,109 tests conducted Monday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3% out of about 700 tests conducted Monday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve seen the slightest of increases in tests that are positive in our system,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc.

“It’s not unexpected as things open up that we’re around each other more. We will see little pockets of increases, and we can handle those increases.