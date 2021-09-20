Forsyth County reports 512 new cases, three new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that Forsyth County had 512 new cases between noon Friday and noon Monday, including 149 listed for Sunday.
Forsyth was reported with three additional COVID-19 related deaths since Friday's report.
Forsyth has had 47,275 cases and 489 COVID-19-related deaths.
Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 6,524 new cases and 50 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
The daily case count was down from the 347 reported Friday, which was the third highest for the pandemic. The highest daily case count has been 430 on Jan. 9.
“We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases,” county health director Joshua Swift said last week.
Swift said new cases involving newborns to 17-year-olds dropped slightly from 29% for the week that ended Sept. 4 to 27% for the week that ended Sept. 11.
Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina “doesn’t look like we’re going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up” since early August.
“It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September.
"While we may go slightly down after that, it won’t be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time,” Swift said.
Statewide
North Carolina was reported with 3,257 cases on Sunday, compared with 5,962 on Saturday, 6,605 on Friday and 7,905 on Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.35 million COVID-19 cases and 15,776 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths was up 161 from Friday’s report.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.
As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.
As of noon Monday, DHHS listed 3,323 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 240 from Friday’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when the vaccine was available publicly on a very limited basis.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 800 COVID-19 patients, down 44 from Friday's report.
North Carolina had 887 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 on Friday. The 955 count on Sept. 12 represents the high for the pandemic.
DHHS also has started reporting the statewide pediatric hospitalization count, which was at 46 as of noon Monday.
Statewide, 631 patients were on ventilators, down 57 from Friday’s count of 688. The Sept. 12 count of 701 also was a pandemic high.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 10.3%, based on 55,292 tests conducted Saturday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 11.9% over the past 14 days.
DHHS says 63% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 61% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
About 5.05 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 411,726 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Monday, 218,586 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 57% of all residents. That includes 202,138 residents — or 53% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford County is at 54% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 62%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 55%.
