 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth County reports 512 new cases, three new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend
0 Comments
featured

Forsyth County reports 512 new cases, three new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that Forsyth County had 512 new cases between noon Friday and noon Monday, including 149 listed for Sunday.

Forsyth was reported with three additional COVID-19 related deaths since Friday's report.

Forsyth has had 47,275 cases and 489 COVID-19-related deaths.

Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 6,524 new cases and 50 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.

The daily case count was down from the 347 reported Friday, which was the third highest for the pandemic. The highest daily case count has been 430 on Jan. 9.

“We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases,” county health director Joshua Swift said last week.

Swift said new cases involving newborns to 17-year-olds dropped slightly from 29% for the week that ended Sept. 4 to 27% for the week that ended Sept. 11.

Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina “doesn’t look like we’re going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up” since early August.

“It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September.

"While we may go slightly down after that, it won’t be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time,” Swift said.

Statewide

North Carolina was reported with 3,257 cases on Sunday, compared with 5,962 on Saturday, 6,605 on Friday and 7,905 on Thursday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.35 million COVID-19 cases and 15,776 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths was up 161 from Friday’s report.

In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.

As of noon Monday, DHHS listed 3,323 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 240 from Friday’s report.

The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when the vaccine was available publicly on a very limited basis.

The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 800 COVID-19 patients, down 44 from Friday's report.

North Carolina had 887 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 on Friday. The 955 count on Sept. 12 represents the high for the pandemic.

DHHS also has started reporting the statewide pediatric hospitalization count, which was at 46 as of noon Monday.

Statewide, 631 patients were on ventilators, down 57 from Friday’s count of 688. The Sept. 12 count of 701 also was a pandemic high.

The latest statewide positive test rate was 10.3%, based on 55,292 tests conducted Saturday.

For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 11.9% over the past 14 days.

DHHS says 63% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 61% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.

About 5.05 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 411,726 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of noon Monday, 218,586 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 57% of all residents. That includes 202,138 residents — or 53% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.

By comparison, Guilford County is at 54% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 62%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 55%.

 

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Vaccination, testing events

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is providing vaccination appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800.

Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Vaccinations are available the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

A four-set of $25 gift cards — while supplies last — are available for individuals getting their first dose, as well as a $25 to non-commercial drivers who takes an adult to receive their first dose.

The department is conducting the following vaccination events this week:

* 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, 134 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.

* 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Hanes Memorial CME’s Back to School Event, 819 Highland Ave., Winston Salem.

* 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sin Frontereas Health Fair, 5490 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Novant has reopened its COVID-19 drive-through testing site at 190 Hanes Mill Circle. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The Hanes Mall site does not take appointments or provide wait times.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment.aspx#screening-centers for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Wake Forest Baptist Health said individuals who are sick, or who are unsure of the level of care they need, can always access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialists 24/7 through a video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test that can be scheduled at the drive-up testing site outside the Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These Neanderthal bones are thousands of years older than previously thought

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News