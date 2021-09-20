Forsyth County reports 512 new cases, three new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

"While we may go slightly down after that, it won’t be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time,” Swift said.

Statewide

North Carolina was reported with 3,257 cases on Sunday, compared with 5,962 on Saturday, 6,605 on Friday and 7,905 on Thursday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.35 million COVID-19 cases and 15,776 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths was up 161 from Friday’s report.

In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.

As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.

As of noon Monday, DHHS listed 3,323 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 240 from Friday’s report.

The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when the vaccine was available publicly on a very limited basis.

The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 800 COVID-19 patients, down 44 from Friday's report.