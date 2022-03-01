Forsyth County reports 69 deaths in February

Forsyth County recorded one additional related death in Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth had at least 69 COVID-related deaths in February, the second-highest monthly total since tracking began in mid-March 2020.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths. There have been 761 deaths in Forsyth since the pandemic began.
One caution: DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Statewide, 38 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Tuesday's update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,608.
Cautious optimism
The DHHS update had Forsyth with 36 new cases, compared with 23 reported Monday. There have been 91,287 cases for the pandemic.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 1,231 new cases statewide Tuesday, up from 909 reported Monday, which was the lowest since July 20 and before both the delta and omicron variant surges.
As of Tuesday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 8.6%, down from 8.9% on Monday.
The statewide rate was 6.9% on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday and at its lowest level since Dec. 8.
Friday’s update had Forsyth averaging 20 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said he is encouraged by the rapid decline in new cases and hospitalizations in the Triad and Novant network.
"This trend should translate to fewer hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the weeks ahead, which is great news," Priest said.
Priest said Novant has not seen any case of the BA.2 omicron subvariant in its hospitals, although it has been found in every state. Considered as 30% more contagious than omicron, it represents about one-third of new cases worldwide, according a recent Associated Press report.
Priest said the current COVID-19 vaccines "are holding up well" against the BA.2 subvariant.
Wake Forest School of Medicine is involved in a statewide surveillance and sequencing program in which it serves as a hub for samples provided from the Atrium Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist networks.
The team here has identified several BA.2 variants from the sample sets of both systems.
Unmasking expectations
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ indoor mask mandate expired Monday.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines ended a citywide mask mandate at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended schools and local governments end their mask mandates March 7.
Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have.
Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
"It's very important to understand your own risks and COVID complications, and act accordingly," Priest said.
"We could see a little bit of a bump (in cases) as schools unmask, little pockets of an outbreak.
Endemic stage next?
Priest said that "we're hopeful we are transitioning from the pandemic to an endemic stage."
A virus is typically considered endemic when it hits a predictable and manageable level, like the seasonal flu.
However, Priest cautioned that the transition "is going to be messy in a lot of ways."
"There are individuals who have never wanted to take any precautions around COVID, who will believe the relaxing of COVID precautions is going too slowly.
"On the other end of the spectrum are individuals who do not want to turn down any of the precautions during the peak of the pandemic."
Priest said he believes the majority of local residents "will be in the middle, not quite sure where and when to mask, which is natural in this transition stage."
"The danger is navigating a 100-year pandemic is not knowing what exactly the threshold is," Priest said.
"People yearn for an objective standard, an objective piece of information ... that if we get to here, we'll do this. It helps tell a story and it helps people understand where we're going and at least there is something we can all shoot for."
Priest said that at the current stage of the pandemic, positive test rate and case count measuring sticks "are artificial cut-offs, and it goes back to what your tolerance is for risk."
"How rapid the decline has been has probably change the opinion of those who had set hard targets, and that large number of people are ignoring it anyway, so we need to move on this" lowering or ending mask mandates.
Statewide update
North Carolina has recorded more than 2.59 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 1,543 patients statewide on Monday.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped for 32 of the past 33 reports.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 300 COVID-19 patients Monday, up one from Sunday.
Statewide, 185 patients are on ventilators, including 36 in the Triad region. There were 34 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including seven in the Triad region.
Priest said Novant has 225 patients with active cases of COVID-19 or remain in recovery mode. He said that's down 67% from early February.
He said the vast majority of COVID-19 patients remain unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, whether lacking a second dose to be fully vaccinated, or lacking a booster dose for those fully vaccinated. He said it's the same scenario for those on ventilators.
Priest said hospital emergency departments are having a significantly lower caseload in recent days related to the decline in new cases and positive test rates.
"Wait times are much improved, and most patients can now have an unrestricted number of visitors 12 and older," Priest said.
