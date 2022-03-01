Forsyth County reports 69 deaths in February

"There are individuals who have never wanted to take any precautions around COVID, who will believe the relaxing of COVID precautions is going too slowly.

"On the other end of the spectrum are individuals who do not want to turn down any of the precautions during the peak of the pandemic."

Priest said he believes the majority of local residents "will be in the middle, not quite sure where and when to mask, which is natural in this transition stage."

"The danger is navigating a 100-year pandemic is not knowing what exactly the threshold is," Priest said.

"People yearn for an objective standard, an objective piece of information ... that if we get to here, we'll do this. It helps tell a story and it helps people understand where we're going and at least there is something we can all shoot for."

Priest said that at the current stage of the pandemic, positive test rate and case count measuring sticks "are artificial cut-offs, and it goes back to what your tolerance is for risk."