Forsyth County reports 69 new cases of COVID-19.

Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.

Local and state health officials have said for months that the main challenge would be getting enough individuals to be vaccinated to achieve the 65-75% required to approach herd immunity status.

That task has been daunting, whether because individuals are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, or whether they want to wait weeks, if not months, to see if there is any negative reaction in the first groups of vaccinated.

DHHS reported that 47.1% of North Carolinians ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 35.8% in that age group are fully vaccinated.

There have been 6.59 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.65 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 2.69 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 253,074 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.