Forsyth County reports 69 new cases of COVID-19.

As Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled his plans Wednesday for ending most COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions by June 1, the number of new cases in the state continue to fluctuate.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a sizable increase in COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and statewide.
Forsyth was reported with 69 new cases, up from 29 reported Tuesday, which was the lowest daily count since 13 on April 5.
Since April 5, Forsyth has had an average daily case count of 67. The Forsyth total for the pandemic is 34,651.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, keeping the total at 369.
Statewide, the daily case total was 1,963 on Wednesday, up from 1,200 on Tuesday and ending a five-day pattern of lower counts. The statewide pandemic total is at 953,529.
The state had an additional 43 deaths for a pandemic total of 12,480.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations remained at a recent elevated level of 1,168. That's down two from a six-week high of 1,170 in Tuesday’s report. Hospitalizations have been as low at 859 on March 27.
By comparison, the daily peak for the pandemic is 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 228 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down 17 from Tuesday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 7% based on 11,576 tests performed Monday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 and had a recent high of 8.5% on April 11.
For Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 5.1% of about 700 tests performed Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
As of April 17, there were 33,267 Forsyth residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.4% of the 34,500 cases at that time.
DHHS said, as of April 19, 911,719 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96% of the 949,366 cases at that time.
Vaccinations
Forsyth vaccine providers have given 122,466 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to DHHS.
DHHS reports that 32% of Forsyth residents, or 124,304 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose, and 99,075, or 25.9%, are considered fully vaccinated.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
Local and state health officials have said for months that the main challenge would be getting enough individuals to be vaccinated to achieve the 65-75% required to approach herd immunity status.
That task has been daunting, whether because individuals are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, or whether they want to wait weeks, if not months, to see if there is any negative reaction in the first groups of vaccinated.
DHHS reported that 47.1% of North Carolinians ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 35.8% in that age group are fully vaccinated.
There have been 6.59 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.65 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 2.69 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 253,074 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.
