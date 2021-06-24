Forsyth County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. That's the highest number in a month.

Forsyth County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a high for the month, and two additional COIVD-19 deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Seventy-two was the highest number of cases reported since 74 on May 25.

Forsyth has had 420 COVID-19 related deaths, including 31 in June.

In the last 14 days, the county has averaged 14 new cases per day with just one reported Wednesday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

“We do not test every COVID-19 case to determine its genetic sequence or variant lineage,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday.

“Based on regional surveillance data from the CDC, currently 6%-10% of COVID-19 cases would be expected to be a Delta variant.”

Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, has said that some of the deaths reported this month happened earlier, but are only now being reported.