Forsyth County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. That's the highest number in a month.

Forsyth County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a high for the month, and two additional COIVD-19 deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Seventy-two was the highest number of cases reported since 74 on May 25.
Forsyth has had 420 COVID-19 related deaths, including 31 in June.
In the last 14 days, the county has averaged 14 new cases per day with just one reported Wednesday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
“We do not test every COVID-19 case to determine its genetic sequence or variant lineage,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday.
“Based on regional surveillance data from the CDC, currently 6%-10% of COVID-19 cases would be expected to be a Delta variant.”
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, has said that some of the deaths reported this month happened earlier, but are only now being reported.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., along with Ohl and Swift, have said they remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.
“A sudden increase in daily cases is more likely due to a specific cluster among individuals who have close contact with each other,” Ohl said.
Yet, the infectious diseases experts remain concerned that, as the delta variant becomes more prevalent, it could spread in K-12 schools this fall.
“The more people who get vaccinated in a community, the less likely you will see as many cases when the new variants arrive,” Priest said.
Statewide numbers
The state reported 394 new cases and 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
North Carolina has had just more than 1 million cases and 13,408 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 2.1% positive test rate based on 15,072 tests conducted Tuesday. There was a 1.6% statewide positive test rate reported on June 9.
When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
Forsyth’s latest positive test rate was 2.1% of about 475 tests performed Tuesday.
A statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 429 in Thursday’s report, down 13 from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 103 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up six from Wednesday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 4.41 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 52% of the population.
About 4.08 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 329,329 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 49% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 170,035 Forsyth County residents are fully vaccinated, about 44% of the county population.
