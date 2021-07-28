Forsyth County reports 86 new COVID-19 cases. It's the highest daily total in nearly five months.

"It is now at a level where it is much, much more contagious that the virus has ever been before," Montefiori said Wednesday.

"Unless we can shut this pandemic down, it's possible this virus is going to continue to become even more contagious and be even more of a problem."

Elevated numbers

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina were at 1,091 as of noon Wednesday, up 60 from Tuesday’s report, DHHS said.

The last time North Carolina had more people hospitalized with COVID symptoms was 1,101 on April 28.

By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.

The 17-county Triad region had 193 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, up 14 from Tuesday’s report.

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health, said Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase for at least the next two weeks.