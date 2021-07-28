Forsyth County reports 86 new COVID-19 cases. It's the highest daily total in nearly five months.

Forsyth County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total since 92 were reported Feb. 27, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The county also reported an additional death, bringing its total to 431.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 37,717 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus, with 683 new cases so far in July.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the county has experienced at least a threefold increase in daily cases since early July, or from 13 to 36 over the past 14 days.
Swift said the daily case count could jump to between 80 and 100 by October unless more people get vaccinated. About 39% of adult county residents are unvaccinated.
Statewide, DHHS reported 2,633 new cases — the most since 2,643 on Feb. 27.
In North Carolina, there have been 1.04 million COVID-19 cases and 13,606 COVID-19-related deaths, with the number of deaths up 2 since Tuesday’s report.
It's not surprising that the delta variant has become the dominant COVID-19 strain in recent weeks, said David Montefiori, director of the Laboratory for AIDS Vaccine Research and Development at Duke University Medical Center.
"It is now at a level where it is much, much more contagious that the virus has ever been before," Montefiori said Wednesday.
"Unless we can shut this pandemic down, it's possible this virus is going to continue to become even more contagious and be even more of a problem."
Elevated numbers
COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina were at 1,091 as of noon Wednesday, up 60 from Tuesday’s report, DHHS said.
The last time North Carolina had more people hospitalized with COVID symptoms was 1,101 on April 28.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region had 193 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, up 14 from Tuesday’s report.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health, said Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase for at least the next two weeks.
"There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted," Wolfe said. "With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts."
With the delta variant, Wolfe said the timeline "is condensed a little bit because you are more infectious more quickly."
Wolfe said it's crucial that people who test positive for COVID-19, which is likely the delta variant, seek care quickly, such as antibodies infusions, that "can avert the seriousness of COVID hospitalizations."
The statewide positive test rate increased from 10.4% in Tuesday's report to 10.8% in Wednesday's report. The last time the statewide positive test rate was high was 14% on Feb. 3.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 5.8% based on 400 tests conducted Monday.
The 17-county Triad region, as defined by DHHS, had2 200 COVID-19 related hospitalizations as of noon Wednesday, up seven from Tuesday’s report.
Vaccinations
As of July 22, 60% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 57% listed as fully vaccinated.
As of noon Wednesday, 4.9 million adult North Carolinians were fully vaccinated.
About 4.54 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 361,146 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 84% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 180,567 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 47% of the county population, while 191,784 have had at least one dose, or 50%.
“There are a few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case, but 94% are people who are not fully unvaccinated,” Swift said.
“From the beginning, it’s been a race between vaccines vs. the virus. The slower we are of people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead.”
Swift said he remains concerned about 65% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 24 being unvaccinated with the currently limited mask restrictions, “given you tend to be around more people, so there is more of a chance of being exposed.”
Sense of urgency
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its COVID-19 masking guidance, recommending indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC also recommends that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors in states — particularly in the South, Midwest and West — where the coronavirus is surging.
The CDC cited new information about the ability of the more contagious delta variant to spread among vaccinated individuals. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that vaccinated people “have the potential to spread that virus to others.”
Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen are scheduled to provide their latest COVID-19 update on Thursday.
Cooper has expressed concern about the spread of the delta variant and hinted he could take action to reinstate some social-gathering restrictions if the key COVID-19 numbers rise high enough.
“If the pandemic worsens and additional action is necessary, we’ll take it,” Cooper said July 22.
DHHS said more than 94% of recent North Carolina cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated, which puts them at higher risk for infection by the more contagious and potentially more dangerous delta variant.
Wolfe said he agrees with the CDC decision to recommend more masking indoors.
"The CDC is trying to draw a line in the sand with the degree of severity you are seeing in local areas," Wolfe said.
"People need to be highly aware that things are rapidly changing, and even deteriorating, in recent weeks.
"If you are in a county that has to reach the extreme to high-risk level (for community spread), there's a fair chance you may indeed cross that threshold fairly soon."
Wolfe said the CDC's masking decisions could "take away the pressure for individual counties to look at their own risk and try to judge how it impacts them."
"A mask is a fairly simple thing that we have learned how to do well (during the pandemic), and I am in favor of broadening mask wearing as wide as we can."
