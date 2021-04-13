Forsyth County reports another COVID-19 death

Forsyth County has had a COVID-19 death for a second consecutive day, the first time that's happened in more than a month, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
The county has had 367 COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic, including six this month.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
The last time the county had deaths reported on consecutive days was March 11-12.
On Tuesday, 59 were reported, which fits in the recent daily count for the past three weeks, said Joshua Swift, the county health director.
There were 261 cases listed for Forsyth from noon Friday through noon Monday. DHHS no longer provides a daily COVID-19 metrics dashboard on the weekends.
Going into last weekend, Forsyth’s new daily case counts had remained below 100 for at 39 consecutive days.
The total Forsyth case count is at 34,125.
Statewide
Statewide, the key measures of COVID-19 continued to fluctuate Tuesday's DHHS report.
Following a six-week high of 2,509 cases reported Friday, the daily county has trended down to 2,248 on Saturday, 1,938 on Sunday, 1,469 on Monday and 1,334 on Tuesday.
By comparison, the case count was 870 on April 6.
Since the pandemic began, North Carolina has recorded 936,395 cases.
There were 15 additional deaths reported statewide Tuesday for a total of 12,305.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations jumped statewide from 904 in Monday's report to 1,032 in Tuesday's report.
Statewide hospitalizations were as low as 859 on March 27. The daily peak for the pandemic is 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 214 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up 12 from Monday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 8.3% based on 19,380 tests performed Sunday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9.
For Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 3.9% of 350 tests performed Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccination totals
Forsyth vaccine providers have given 101,564 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Tuesday.
DHHS reports that 26.6% of Forsyth residents, or 103,328 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose.
DHHS reported that 87,003, or 22.8%, are considered fully vaccinated in Forsyth, having either received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
Statewide, 5.96 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.95 million by medical providers and 1.01 million through the federal pharmacy program that includes vaccinations in stores and long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at just under 3.43 million and 2.29 million, respectively, as of Tuesday. There have been 242,762 J&J vaccine provided.
About 41.5% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 30.9% both doses.
For those ages 65 and older, 74.2% have received at least one dose and 68.6% are considered fully vaccinated.
