Forsyth County reports another COVID-19 death

Forsyth County has had a COVID-19 death for a second consecutive day, the first time that's happened in more than a month, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

The county has had 367 COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic, including six this month.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.

The last time the county had deaths reported on consecutive days was March 11-12.

On Tuesday, 59 were reported, which fits in the recent daily count for the past three weeks, said Joshua Swift, the county health director.

There were 261 cases listed for Forsyth from noon Friday through noon Monday. DHHS no longer provides a daily COVID-19 metrics dashboard on the weekends.

Going into last weekend, Forsyth’s new daily case counts had remained below 100 for at 39 consecutive days.

The total Forsyth case count is at 34,125.

Statewide

Statewide, the key measures of COVID-19 continued to fluctuate Tuesday's DHHS report.