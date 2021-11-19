 Skip to main content
Forsyth County reports one additional COVID-19- related death on Friday
Forsyth County reported one additional COVID-19-related death Friday amid 105 new cases of the coronavirus, the second time in six weeks the county has exceeded 100 new cases in a day.

Forsyth was reported with 105 new cases of the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The additional death brought the county’s total to 578 for the pandemic.

Forsyth has had 53,169 cases of COVID-19 amid the pandemic, statistics show. The county’s daily case count has been in the 40-75 range for much of November.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, the average positive test rate in Forsyth was 6% over the past 14 days. That was an increase from 5.7% on Thursday.

In North Carolina, the average positive test rate was 5% Friday, according to the state health and services department.

The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays.

State officials sought to reinforce the message.

“I encourage all adults to get their COVID-19 booster for safer holiday gatherings with loved ones,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. “With the recent authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, now nearly everyone in the family can be vaccinated or boosted. Don’t wait to vaccinate.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

