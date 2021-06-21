Forsyth County reports one COVID-19 death over the weekend.

Forsyth County reported another COVID-19 death over the weekend along with eight new cases of the virus.
With the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report Monday, Forsyth has had 418 COVID-19 related deaths, including 29 so far in June.
Eight were reported Friday, a four-month high.
Forsyth has had a total of 36,863 cases. At least 94% of people who have had the virus in the county are considered as fully recovered.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said earlier in June that some of the deaths reported this month represent “the case of us cleaning up old reports, so not recent deaths.”
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said on June 14 that he is not aware of any local deaths related to virus variants.
Ohl, Priest and Swift said last week they remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.
Priest said that “almost all of the patients being admitted to our hospitals have not been vaccinated.”
Ohl said Forsyth is considered in the minimal to moderate category for COVID-19 transmission risk. “That means we still have enough COVID circulating to make it worse than a bad flu season,” Ohl said.
Statewide
DHHS reported Monday 776 new cases and 28 additional deaths statewide.
North Carolina has had just more than 1.01 million cases and 13,368 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 2.4% positive test rate based on 15,827 tests conducted Saturday. There was a 1.6% statewide positive test rate reported on June 9.
When the mostly mask-less restrictions went into effect May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
In Forsyth, the latest rate was 2% of about 350 tests performed Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Ohl said local testing is down about a third from the level of February.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 458 in Monday’s report, down 17 from Friday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 94 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down four from Friday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Monday, 4.38 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 52% of the population.
About 4.05 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 324,777 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
DHHS said 55% of adult North Carolinians are considered as partially vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 49% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 180,163 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 47%, while 168,627 are fully vaccinated, or 44% of the county population.
Swift said that as of June 14, 57% of adult Forsyth residents, or about 170,000, have been partially vaccinated. Swift said another 37,000 adult residents would need to be at least partially vaccinated for Forsyth to reach the 70% threshold for that demographic.
