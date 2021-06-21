Forsyth County reports one COVID-19 death over the weekend.

Forsyth County reported another COVID-19 death over the weekend along with eight new cases of the virus.

With the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report Monday, Forsyth has had 418 COVID-19 related deaths, including 29 so far in June.

Eight were reported Friday, a four-month high.

Forsyth has had a total of 36,863 cases. At least 94% of people who have had the virus in the county are considered as fully recovered.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said earlier in June that some of the deaths reported this month represent “the case of us cleaning up old reports, so not recent deaths.”

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said on June 14 that he is not aware of any local deaths related to virus variants.

Ohl, Priest and Swift said last week they remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.