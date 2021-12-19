Forsyth County searching for new leader to head Department of Social Services

Forsyth County officials are searching for a new person to lead the county Department of Social Services following the departure of Victor Isler in November.
Isler has held several stints with the county over the years, most recently serving from September 2014 until this past November.
When Isler joined the DSS in 2014, he was director of the family services division, a position he held until February of 2018, when he was named DSS director.
Isler took the place of former DSS director Debra Donahue, who was fired that same month.
Assistant County Manager Shontell Robinson, Isler's boss, said Isler will be missed, but that he found a better job: Isler is now an assistant county manager in Guilford County, a position equivalent to her own job in Forsyth.
"Victor was very much a pleasure to work with," Robinson said. "He was a partner with me on a lot of initiatives. I hated to see him leave, but I certainly want to see him advance in his career."
Among the efforts that Isler worked on were helping the county transition between mental health care coordinators and working on a team that put together shelter for homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson said. Isler also oversaw the emergency rental assistance program set up to distribute federal funds to tenants threatened with eviction during the pandemic, she said.
"He is a collaborator," she said.
Donahue, Isler's predecessor, was dismissed on Feb. 8, 2018, for what the county described as "unacceptable personal conduct and grossly inefficient job performance."
Donahue appealed her dismissal, but a month later the DSS board voted to let its earlier decision stand.
Isler, meanwhile, has served in various roles with Forsyth County. He worked as a public health programmer and educator, then a child welfare social worker in the period from 2001 to 2005. After working in other jobs, he returned to the county in 2014.
When Isler left his position here in November, he was making $129,230 annually.
Robinson said that Elizabeth White, the department's deputy director, is serving as interim director of DSS until a new director is hired. Robinson said White, who is planning to retire next year, has agreed to help train the new DSS director when that person comes aboard.
"She has a wealth of knowledge and has been the wheels on the bus for DSS for a long time," Robinson said.
Robinson said she is currently reviewing applications and will be scheduling interviews over the next weeks.
"We are trying to move as quickly as we can, but wanting to find the best candidate to lead the DSS," Robinson said.
336-727-7369