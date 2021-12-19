Forsyth County searching for new leader to head Department of Social Services

Forsyth County officials are searching for a new person to lead the county Department of Social Services following the departure of Victor Isler in November.

Isler has held several stints with the county over the years, most recently serving from September 2014 until this past November.

When Isler joined the DSS in 2014, he was director of the family services division, a position he held until February of 2018, when he was named DSS director.

Isler took the place of former DSS director Debra Donahue, who was fired that same month.

Assistant County Manager Shontell Robinson, Isler's boss, said Isler will be missed, but that he found a better job: Isler is now an assistant county manager in Guilford County, a position equivalent to her own job in Forsyth.

"Victor was very much a pleasure to work with," Robinson said. "He was a partner with me on a lot of initiatives. I hated to see him leave, but I certainly want to see him advance in his career."