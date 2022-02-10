Forsyth County sees drop in new COVID-19 cases, positive-test rate

“Throughout the pandemic, it has been our young children who have paid the heaviest price for the governor's endless state of emergency and on-going mandates and restrictions," Moore said in a statement.

"The science does not support these onerous restrictions that continue to harm our children."

On Tuesday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted to approve extending its mask mandate into March.

The mandate has been in place since the start of the school year. The state requires local school boards to vote on masking in schools each month.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said that in many cases those school districts that lifted their mandates had the support of their health department.

The local health department continues to recommend that the school district keep staff and students masked.

Swift said Forsyth needs "to see more steady decline in cases for a few more weeks, get through the rest of winter, to see if we can get back to that 5% positive test rate."

“There’s a real possibility of being in a much better place by early March, but obviously, that can’t be guaranteed.”