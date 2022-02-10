Forsyth County sees drop in new COVID-19 cases, positive-test rate

Forsyth County and North Carolina continue to show improvement in key COVID-19 measures, including new cases and positive test rates, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
However, an additional COVID-19 related death was reported for Forsyth, raising the death toll for February to 28.
DHHS reported Forsyth had 275 new cases, compared with 320 reported Wednesday, 144 Tuesday and 139 Monday — the latter the lowest daily count since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.
Overall, Forsyth has had 89,258 cases since the pandemic began.
DHHS has reported a daily death count of eight twice so far in February.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. The county has had 720 related deaths for the pandemic.
Statewide, 98 new deaths were listed in Thursday’s report for an overall total of 21,580.
Local and state health officials have cautioned that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that 51% of COVID-19 deaths in the county, or 362, involve those ages 75 and older. Those ages 65 to 74 and those ages 55 to 64 each account for 22% of deaths, or about 156 each.
On Tuesday, the state updated DHHS’ dashboard for long-term care facilities listed eight more COVID-19 related deaths compared with the previous report.
There have been at least 19 deaths in Forsyth long-term care facilities during the omicron outbreak, which began about six weeks ago.
Forsyth forecasts
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 26.6% as of noon Thursday, down from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27.
The statewide rate was 16.6%, its lowest level since 15.2% on Dec. 25.'
With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 90 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Swift said he remains uncomfortable with ending mask mandates amid calls to ease or rescind indoor restrictions from anti-mask advocates.
On Thursday, state House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said he sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper that urges him to repeal his mask-wearing guidelines for K-12 schools.
“Throughout the pandemic, it has been our young children who have paid the heaviest price for the governor's endless state of emergency and on-going mandates and restrictions," Moore said in a statement.
"The science does not support these onerous restrictions that continue to harm our children."
On Tuesday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted to approve extending its mask mandate into March.
The mandate has been in place since the start of the school year. The state requires local school boards to vote on masking in schools each month.
Superintendent Tricia McManus said that in many cases those school districts that lifted their mandates had the support of their health department.
The local health department continues to recommend that the school district keep staff and students masked.
Swift said Forsyth needs "to see more steady decline in cases for a few more weeks, get through the rest of winter, to see if we can get back to that 5% positive test rate."
“There’s a real possibility of being in a much better place by early March, but obviously, that can’t be guaranteed.”
Statewide update
DHHS reported 8,725 new cases, compared with 10,513 Wednesday, 4,648 Tuesday and 4,727 Monday.
Tuesday’s total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge.
By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.52 million cases for the pandemic, according to DHHS.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.
There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.
Local, state and national public-health officials have said since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines that the shots will not prevent people from becoming sick, but will help ensure cases are less severe.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward pattern.
The statewide total listed in Thursday's report is 3,686, down 126 from Wednesday. The record high was 5,158 on Jan. 27.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 14 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 820 COVID-19 patients Thursday, down 43 from the previous report.
Swift said Novant Health Inc.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 159 on Thursday, down from 192 last week. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has declined from 236 last week to 181 on Thursday,
Statewide, 422 patients are on ventilators, including 98 in the Triad region. There were 74 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 16 in the Triad region.
The state said that as of Jan. 29, unvaccinated patients made up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
