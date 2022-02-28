Forsyth County sees more school board filings on Monday

New filings on Monday have set up both Democratic and Republican primaries for the three at-large seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, along with a primary in the Democratic Party to see who will contest N.C. House District 74 in western Forsyth County.
Kimberly Stone became the fourth Democrat seeking one of the three party nominations for at-large seats on the school, board. Democrats Sabrina Coone-Godfrey, Richard Watts and incumbent Deanna Kaplan had previously filed to run.
Michael Hardman and Millie Williams both filed to run as Republicans for their party's three at-large nominations, joining candidates Sarah Absher and Tabitha Hackett in the contest.
And the Democratic primary for two nominations for District 1 on the school board got more crowded with the filing on Monday of Chenita Barber Johnson. Johnson, who has run unsuccessfully for the position before, joins Tarsha Shore, Trevonia Brown-Gaither and incumbent Alex Bohannon in the contest.
Meanwhile, Sean Lew set up a Democratic primary for N.C. House 74 on Monday, joining Carla Catalan Day in the contest for the nomination. Incumbent Republican Jeff Zenger so far has no opposition for the nomination.
Reginald Reid became the first Republican to file for a District A seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Monday. George Ware became the first Republican to file for N.C. Senate 32, where Democratic incumbent Paul Lowe is so far unopposed.
Elsewhere, Davie County's Ted Budd, representative for the 13th Congressional District filed to run in the GOP primary for the party's nomination for U.S. Senate. Budd had previously said he would run. Leonard Bryant of Fayetteville also filed to run in the crowded GOP field, which now has nine candidates. On the Democratic side, Tobias LaGrone of Greensboro filed for Senate.
Republicans Michael Ackerman of Boone and incumbent U.S. Rep. Virginia Fox filed Monday to run in the Fifth Congressional District, which includes part of Forsyth County.
In the Sixth Congressional District, Gerry Austin of Greensboro filed to run in the GOP primary, where Bill Schuch and Laura Pichardo are already running.
336-727-7369