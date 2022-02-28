Forsyth County sees more school board filings on Monday

New filings on Monday have set up both Democratic and Republican primaries for the three at-large seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, along with a primary in the Democratic Party to see who will contest N.C. House District 74 in western Forsyth County.

Kimberly Stone became the fourth Democrat seeking one of the three party nominations for at-large seats on the school, board. Democrats Sabrina Coone-Godfrey, Richard Watts and incumbent Deanna Kaplan had previously filed to run.

Michael Hardman and Millie Williams both filed to run as Republicans for their party's three at-large nominations, joining candidates Sarah Absher and Tabitha Hackett in the contest.

And the Democratic primary for two nominations for District 1 on the school board got more crowded with the filing on Monday of Chenita Barber Johnson. Johnson, who has run unsuccessfully for the position before, joins Tarsha Shore, Trevonia Brown-Gaither and incumbent Alex Bohannon in the contest.

Meanwhile, Sean Lew set up a Democratic primary for N.C. House 74 on Monday, joining Carla Catalan Day in the contest for the nomination. Incumbent Republican Jeff Zenger so far has no opposition for the nomination.