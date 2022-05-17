Forsyth County set to consider diversity resolution

Some Forsyth County leaders are calling a proposed diversity resolution one of support for LGBTQ people and their upcoming Pride Month in June, even though the resolution makes no reference to sexual orientation or indeed any specific category of persons.

Commissioner Don Martin, a Republican considered one of the authors of the resolution, said the resolution is "exactly what it says it is."

"It is about respect for other people, and that means anybody," Martin said. "It doesn't matter who it is."

Commissioners are scheduled to act on the resolution during their meeting on Thursday. Martin indicated that the resolution takes the form it does as a way of winning the resolution the broadest support.

"There were several versions from different places, because what we looked at was what have other communities done," Martin said. "They went both ways. Some that called out (groups) specifically, some that were very generic, and quite frankly, ours is a little between that. We are looking for something ... everyone can agree to."

It may not get complete backing after all, though. Commissioner Richard Linville, one of the more conservative members of the board, said after last Thursday's briefing session that he's "not thought through it," and declined any other comment. Gloria Whisenhunt, another board conservative, said she doesn't have to worry how to vote on the resolution because she will be out of town.

Whisenhunt said she would not favor a resolution that mentioned categories of people because "I have never been in favor of trying to separate our people."

"I am for treating everyone the same, and that is what we do," she said. "I think all of us are welcome. I don't see the point of it. Who are we saying is not welcome?"

Commissioner Tonya McDaniel is touting the resolution as one of support for LGBTQ people. In a conversation about her campaign, she called the resolution and another one, supporting Juneteenth celebrations, as goals she is pursuing.

"We know that Pride Month is in June, and we want to make sure that we are recognizing the LGBTQ community, and that is fair for them," McDaniel said. "It is also fair that we recognize Juneteenth."

The county resolution speaks of "equality, equity and inclusion" as being among the fundamental ideals of the country as expressed in the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. It calls the county a "welcoming and inclusive place to live, work and enjoy life."

Although it names no specific protected categories, it goes on to say that the county "does not discriminate in public accommodations" and promotes "diversity awareness, equity, workplace harassment prevention and disability awareness."

