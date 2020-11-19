Forsyth County sets daily high for COVID-19 cases. 211 reported Thursday.

Forsyth County reported 211 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, setting a new, and experts say alarming, high.

The statewide case total was 4,296, surging past the previous high of 3,885 on Saturday, prompting the state's health secretary to say she is very concerned about the state's COVID-19 metrics.

"We are seeing warning signs in our trends that we need to heed to keep our family and friends from getting sick and ensuring our hospitals are able to care for those that have serious illness," Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.

Forsyth has 11,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the pandemic. The county has experienced 23 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.

There were two additional COVID-19 related deaths reported for Forsyth, increasing the overall total to 153. There have been 16 deaths reported over the past week.

The overall total is at 325,158.

The statewide death total rose by 38 to 4,936.