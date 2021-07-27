Forsyth County sets two meetings to talk about Tanglewood event center

Forsyth County officials have scheduled two public meetings to give people a chance to learn about and have their say on a proposed event center at Tanglewood Park that has drawn opposition from people who live nearby.
The first meeting will be at Tanglewood Park's Red Barn from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. County officials said people headed for this meeting should let the gate attendant know their destination, so that they can get free admission to the park.
The second meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the meeting room of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on the fifth floor of the Forsyth County Government Center at 201 N. Chestnut St.
People are being encouraged to attend this second meeting virtually because of the recent increase in cases of COVID-19. People can attend virtually by visiting https://bit.ly/EventCenterMeeting.
Commissioners had planned to vote on Thursday to take the next steps toward building the event center, but decided to postpone action because of strong opposition from people who live near the proposed site.
The event center is intended to be a 50,000-square foot center for agricultural and other purposes, and was presented to voters during the 2016 bond referendum on parks and recreation bonds.
The site was not determined by that vote, but last fall county officials were saying that a site near the horse barns at Tanglewood would be the best place to put the new event center.
The planned vote on Thursday would have selected a company to oversee both the design and construction of the event center. Commissioners have set a maximum price of $5 million for building the center.
Last week, commissioners decided to postpone any action on the center for several months so that commissioners can get more public input and, according to County Manager Dudley Watts, perhaps find a different site for the center.
County officials have considered sites in the other county parks such as Horizons and C.G. Hill, along with several sites in or near Tanglewood.
The presence of the horse barns near the proposed Tanglewood site was considered to be a plus for picking that location, since equestrian events are among those considered likely to take place in the new center.
But county officials have also said that the center should be used for a wide variety of purposes in order for it to have a chance of breaking even in operation. As well, county officials have said that existing Tanglewood staff could operate the center.
Meanwhile, residents who live in Clemmons West have been mobilizing against the location near the horse barns, saying that the presence of an event center would disrupt their peace and quiet.
