Forsyth County sets two meetings to talk about Tanglewood event center

Forsyth County officials have scheduled two public meetings to give people a chance to learn about and have their say on a proposed event center at Tanglewood Park that has drawn opposition from people who live nearby.

The first meeting will be at Tanglewood Park's Red Barn from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. County officials said people headed for this meeting should let the gate attendant know their destination, so that they can get free admission to the park.

The second meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the meeting room of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on the fifth floor of the Forsyth County Government Center at 201 N. Chestnut St.

People are being encouraged to attend this second meeting virtually because of the recent increase in cases of COVID-19. People can attend virtually by visiting https://bit.ly/EventCenterMeeting.

Commissioners had planned to vote on Thursday to take the next steps toward building the event center, but decided to postpone action because of strong opposition from people who live near the proposed site.

The event center is intended to be a 50,000-square foot center for agricultural and other purposes, and was presented to voters during the 2016 bond referendum on parks and recreation bonds.