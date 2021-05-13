Forsyth County sheriff's deputies search for missing teenager

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen at Reagan High School, authorities said Thursday.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Victoria Paige Hill, 17.
Hill is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, the center said. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Hill was reported missing by someone in the 200 block of Bradford Place Lane in Lewisville, the center said.
Anyone with information about Hill's whereabouts can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.
John Hinton
