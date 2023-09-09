A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy was killed Saturday when his patrol vehicle was struck by a box truck, authorities said.

Deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber, 32, was driving his patrol vehicle at 5:16 a.m. in the 5200 block of N.C. 150 in Davidson County when it was struck by the truck, the Forsyth sheriff’s office said.

Other details of the crash were not immediately available.

Reudelhuber was driving to his duty shift, according to the sheriff's office. Davidson County sheriff’s deputies and local firefighters responded to the scene.

Reudelhuber was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement about Reudelhuber.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our own,” Kimbrough said. “Deputy Sheriff Auston Reudelhuber was killed this morning in a fatal car crash.

“We are asking for prayers for the Reudelhuber family as well as for our Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office family,” Kimbrough said. “Together we stand and together we will get through this, with the support from our community.”

Reudelhuber joined the sheriff’s office on March 29, 2021. He was assigned to the sheriff’s office’s field services division and worked as a field training officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Reudelhuber also worked for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for more than three years. In addition, he served in the U.S. Army for six years on active duty and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Reudelhuber’s funeral arrangements are pending, the sheriff’s office said.