Forsyth County sheriff's employee fired after assault charge

A Forsyth County sheriff's office employee has been terminated from the force following his arrest Sunday on a charge of assault on a female.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a Forsyth County home Sunday morning, and that Wesley Jovan Summers, who is 32 years old, was arrested and charged with assault on a female.

Summers was an employee of the sheriff's office until the law enforcement agency took immediate steps to discharge him from the force on his arrest.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough issued a statement saying that his office has "zero tolerance" for domestic violence.

"Once again, we will continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal and what is right — even when it affects one of our own," Kimbrough said. "We will always stand firm on our principles and conduct ourselves with integrity in all that we do, no matter who or what it affects."

The sheriff's office said that Summers was hired on Dec. 14, 2015, and had worked at the sheriff's office for about seven years.

